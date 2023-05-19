AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Eureka-Re SCC

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of Eureka-Re SCC (Eureka) (Barbados).

The outlook revisions to positive reflect AM Best’s expectation that the overall balance sheet strength of the company will continue to benefit from improved underwriting and investment risk selection and positive bottom-line results.

The Credit Rating (ratings) reflect Eureka’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Eureka, established in Barbados in 2009, is a Latin American regional reinsurer. The company underwrites mostly lower layers of facultative programs, originated through managing general agents. While most of premium taken by the company is sourced from Latin America, the company has diversified internationally, underwriting almost half of its business outside the region. Eureka’s business profile is assessed as neutral, recognizing the company’s evolving geographical diversification and its capacity to take risks; AM Best will continue to monitor the company’ performance in newer territories and assumed risks.

AM Best assesses Eureka’s balance sheet strength at the very strong level, as the availability and quality of its capital are well-positioned against the company’s risk profile, which has become more diverse with positive impacts through the years. The company is subject to catastrophe-related losses, and as a result, has adjusted its retentions according to its experience, with a high-quality panel of reinsurers. Investments are set to match insurance obligations, with a proprietary portfolio aimed to achieve yield and develop business opportunities. AM Best will continue to monitor those investments and their impact on the risk-adjusted capitalization of the company.

AM Best assesses Eureka’s operating performance as adequate, as the company sustained profitable performance in 2022 through its technical capacities, supported by its investment income. These results reflect Eureka’s continuous adjustments in underwriting and retentions that adapt to the evolving business landscape.

Positive rating actions could take place in the medium term if balance sheet strength continues to benefit from greater diversification in risks undertaken by Eureka. Negative rating actions also could occur if the equity-focused investment strategy pressures risk-adjusted capitalization of the company to levels not supportive of the current ratings. Negative rating actions also could take place if volatility in Eureka’s operating performance affects the bottom-line results of the company, and ultimately, its risk-adjusted capitalization.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2023 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.