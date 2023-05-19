Rose State College Adopts YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to Streamline Accessibility Workflows Campuswide

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YuJa, Inc., a leader in ed-tech solutions, announces that Rose State College has selected the YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to help provide accessible digital media and course content to more than 13,000 students campuswide.

The institution, located in Midwest City, Oklahoma, was seeking an accessibility tool that could automate and manage workflows, provide comprehensive reporting, and that integrates with the Canvas Learning Management System. YuJa’s Accessibility Platform not only streamlines workflows, but it enables content creators to pinpoint and correct accessibility issues as content is created and automatically generates accessible versions of all uploaded documents. YuJa Panorama provides users with customized website accessibility profiles that can be applied to any webpage and saved for future sessions.

“We’re excited for Rose State College to provide instructors with more freedom in managing their course work and media, as well as to provide a better, more inclusive learning experience for students,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re committed to providing tools that make accessibility a default while driving inclusivity and promoting learning.”

ABOUT ROSE STATE COLLEGE

Located in Midwest City, Oklahoma, Rose State College is a public, two-year institution that offers more than 60 degree programs. The school offered its first classes on September 21, 1970. Initially called Mid-Del Junior College, it was renamed Oscar Rose Junior College in memory of the Midwest City-Del City Superintendent of Schools. In April 1983, the name was officially changed to Rose State College. Today, Rose State welcomes more than 13,000 students each year and is dedicated to helping each and every student succeed.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.