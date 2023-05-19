250+ Online Learning Teens from Across Colorado to Graduate In-Person

GOLDEN, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--K12-powered online public schools, Destinations Career Academy of Colorado, Colorado Preparatory Academy, and Pikes Peak Online School are hosting an in-person graduation ceremony 10 am Friday, May 26 at The Colorado School of Mines, 924 16th Street, Golden, CO 80401.

“Our class of 2023 has worked so hard to reach graduation day, and we couldn’t be prouder of what they have achieved,” said Teri Cady, Executive Director at Destinations Career Academy of Colorado. “The hard work put in by our students and their families is proof that when given an opportunity to take charge of your education, a bright future is within anyone’s reach.”

The three, Colorado accredited, tuition-free schools will recognize their combined senior classes with a traditional high school commencement ceremony and offer a live stream virtual viewing option for those who cannot attend the in-person event. The ceremony will feature guest speakers from the Colorado General Assembly, including State Representatives Regina English, Rose Pugliese, and Junie Joseph.

“Students opt for online learning for a variety of reasons. Some are looking for a safe learning environment where they can thrive, some need credit support so they can graduate on time, and others are looking for increased challenges with their curriculum that they may not have received in other education environments. Whatever the reason for choosing online learning, these students deserve an opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments, and this event is that moment for them to shine,” said Amy Baranco, Colorado Preparatory Academy and Pikes Peak Online School’s Community Engagement Specialist.

For students at Colorado Preparatory Academy and Destinations Career Academy of Colorado, many have already started accumulating college credits online through the schools’ career prep programs, including technology, healthcare, and creative arts. One such student, Noelani (Nani) Dixon of Colorado Preparatory Academy, and an officer with the National Honor Society, took con-current college courses in film throughout her senior year, and has been accepted to the University of New Mexico in the fall.

Family, friends, and members of the media are invited to join the event in-person or via livestream. Details are listed below along with a virtual viewing link: https://zoom.us/j/94276022347?pwd=RFMwdXNRRDM5dWdMdFVVVDFJRlFRQT09#success.

WHAT: Destinations Career Academy of Colorado, Colorado Preparatory Academy, and Pikes Peak Online School’s 2023 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Friday, May 26th, 2023, at 10 AM/MT

WHERE: The Colorado School of Mines – 924 16th Street, Golden, CO 80401

About Destinations Career Academy of Colorado

Destinations Career Academy of Colorado (CODCA) is an accredited, full-time public-school program of the Julesburg School District that serves Colorado students in grades 6-12. As part of the Colorado public school system, CODCA is tuition-free, and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by provided by Stride K12. The nation’s leading provider of online and blended education programs, Stride (NYSE: LRN) offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about CODCA, visit codca.k12.com.

About Colorado Preparatory Academy

Colorado Preparatory Academy (CPA) is an accredited, full-time online public-school program of the Colorado Digital Board of Cooperative Education Services that serves Colorado students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Colorado public school system, CPA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about CPA, visit cpa.k12.com.

About Pikes Peak Online School

Pikes Peak Online School (PPOS) is an accredited, full-time online public-school program of the Colorado Digital Board of Cooperative Education Services that serves Colorado students in grades 9-12. As part of the Colorado public school system, PPOS is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about PPOS, visit ppos.k12.com.