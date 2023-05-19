John Frank an Industry Leader in Sleep and Respiratory Care Joins the Sommetrics Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sommetrics, a private company developing solutions to improve sleep health by providing innovative first in class products to treat sleep apnea, today announced that Mr. John Frank was elected to its Board of Directors. Mr. Frank has over three decades of experience and a successful track record of developing innovative solutions and world class organizations across ambulatory, home care and hospital segments. As Sr. Executive and Business Group Leader at Philips, he led global health technology organizations in sleep, respiratory care and cardiac monitoring services. He was instrumental in positioning Philips as a leading force in the home healthcare market by establishing a digital care ecosystem aligned with best-in-class products for treating and monitoring important cardiopulmonary conditions including sleep apnea.

“We are truly honored that John has joined our Board,” commented Dr. Richard Rose, the Sommetrics Chairman and CEO. “The depth and breadth of John’s experience in our industry is unparalleled. He is at the forefront of sleep apnea treatment and home healthcare delivery and a highly respected corporate leader. His experience in creating technology and markets in the sleep and respiratory field makes him exceptionally well positioned to help guide the commercial growth and business strategy of Sommetrics as we plan to introduce our aerSleep II product into the marketplace.”

Mr. Frank remarked, “I’ve had the privilege throughout my career to help develop and commercialize life-changing therapies for patients. Sleep Apnea is a highly prevalent and debilitating condition if left untreated, and despite the important developments over the years there remains a tremendous unmet need for therapies that are safe, effective and adapt more easily to patient’s lifestyles. I’m confident that Sommetrics technology will precisely address this need, and I’m looking forward to contributing to the company’s commercialization success.”

Sommetrics flagship product, aerSleep II, targets the treatment of moderate and severe sleep apnea in those who are unable to use continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy by applying negative pressure to the outside of the airway with a comfortable soft collar placed externally on the neck. aerSleep II has received the FDA’s Breakthrough Device designation and is currently being evaluated in the pivotal SUPRA trial (Study Using negative Pressure to Relieve Apnea) at leading sleep centers in the U.S.

About Sommetrics

Sommetrics is a privately funded company located in San Diego, California. It is focused on improving sleep quality by providing products and services that deal with disorders of the upper airway such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring. For more information, please view a recent investor presentation at https://wsw.com/webcast/needham129/somm/2278536 or visit www.sommetrics.com.