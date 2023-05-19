Southern Tide and Lilly Pulitzer Launch South Carolina-Inspired Capsule Collection

GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southern Tide, the premier coastal lifestyle and apparel brand, and Lilly Pulitzer, the leader in women’s resort wear, have partnered to launch a men’s and youth capsule collection. This collection celebrates Lilly Pulitzer’s introduction to the menswear category by combining the well-known brand’s iconic resort prints with Southern Tide’s signature silhouettes.

“We are thrilled to work alongside the creatives at Lilly Pulitzer as they make their debut into men’s resort activewear, a category in which Southern Tide has seen continued success,” said Carey Ann Campbell, CEO of Southern Tide. "We look forward to expanding upon our innovative fabrics and styles, while connecting both brands to audiences with a love for the coast."

Both Southern Tide and Lilly Pulitzer are beloved brands and together, the partners believe in creating and unveiling products that embrace spontaneity, optimism, and adventure without compromising performance. The shared brand values and craftsmanship are emphasized in this men’s and youth capsule collection, which consists of 16 new pieces: short sleeve sport shirts, patented cooling and moisture-wicking golf shorts, swim trunks, performance polos, and boxers. Prices start at $38.00 for men’s pieces and $69.50 for youth.

The Southern Tide x Lilly Pulitzer collection showcases two original, hand-painted prints from Lilly Pulitzer, which offer a charming insider’s view of South Carolina’s rich history and abundant wildlife. In shades of blue, green and pink, the “Lilly Loves SC” print captures the spirit of quintessential South Carolina locations including Charleston, Kiawah Island, Columbia, Greenville, and the Hilton Head Lighthouse. The “Croc & Lock It” print juxtaposes flowy painted flowers with crocodiles drawn in textured, waxy watercolor crayon. This print also includes the Southern Tide Skipjack and the signature “Lilly” logo, combining both brands’ iconic motifs to bring the collaboration to life.

“Lilly Pulitzer is a lifestyle brand that offers everything you need for your resort day, from sun up to sun down. One thing that was missing? Great resort wear for the men in the family! We are proud to partner with Southern Tide to pair their expertise in fabrication and men’s design with our hand-painted, original prints,” said Michelle Kelly, CEO of Lilly Pulitzer.

The capsule collection will be available on both brands’ websites at www.southerntide.com and www.lillypulitzer.com, as well as in Southern Tide and Lilly Pulitzer stores and select retailers.

About Southern Tide

Founded in 2006, Southern Tide is a Greenville, S.C.-based lifestyle apparel brand that boasts exceptional craftsmanship and classic design. Southern Tide is best known for its Skipjack Polo, deemed by many to be the finest, most comfortable polo shirt. Innovative, yet timeless in its youthful style, Southern Tide offers an array of apparel and accessory products for men, women, and kids that deliver their authentic lifestyle through quality, experience, and service. Southern Tide is available for purchase in company-owned Southern Tide stores, in Southern Tide Signature Stores, and online at www.southerntide.com. Products can also be found at more than 850 specialty retailers and premium department stores in more than 49 states across the United States. Southern Tide is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oxford Industries (NYSE: OXM).

About Lilly Pulitzer

In 1959-ish, Lilly Pulitzer set out to create her own happiness, opening a juice stand in Palm Beach. In need of an everyday uniform, she asked her dressmaker for something to camouflage splashes of citrus juice. The result? A comfortable, sleeveless shift dress made of colorful printed cotton. Since those early days, Lilly designs have been beloved for their casual glamour, vibrant optimism, and endlessly joyful spirit. Lilly was an original with the confidence to break all the rules, the humility to pull it off, and the vision to make women feel as good as they look. Today, her spirit is reflected in the brand’s imaginative prints and lively colors, which inspire everyone to shine bright and stand out. Visit www.lillypulitzer.com to learn more. Lilly Pulitzer is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oxford Industries (NYSE: OXM).