REPAY Announces Integration With Q2’s Digital Banking Platform

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced its integration with Q2’s Digital Banking Platform, via the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending. As part of the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program, financial institutions will be able to purchase REPAY and then offer its payment technology directly through Q2’s Digital Banking Platform, further expanding REPAY’s reach in the personal loan and credit union industries.

The Q2 Partner Accelerator is a program through the Q2 Innovation Studio that allows in-demand financial services companies who are leveraging the Q2 SDK to pre-integrate their technology into the Q2 Digital Banking Platform. This enables financial institutions to work with these partners, purchase their solutions and rapidly deploy their standardized integrations to their customers.

“Q2 has a strong reputation as a company that works to provide the best services possible in the financial and banking industries,” says Jake Moore, EVP, Consumer Payments, REPAY. “We are committed to expanding our offerings in the personal loan and credit union verticals and look forward to delivering our robust payment technology to clients using Q2’s Digital Banking Platform.”

"We are pleased to welcome REPAY to the Q2 Partner Accelerator program," said Johnny Ola, managing director of the Q2 Innovation Studio. "Financial Institutions now have the capability to offer REPAY’s payment solution through Q2’s Digital Banking Platform.”

The integration will enable REPAY to offer its payment acceptance capabilities, including card and ACH solutions, to financial institutions using Q2’s Digital Banking Platform.

To learn more about the Q2 Innovation Studio Partner Accelerator Program, please click here.

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for clients, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institutions and fintech companies to provide comprehensive, secure, data-driven digital client engagement solutions – from consumers to small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter to stay up-to-date.