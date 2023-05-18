Gold Coast Schools and Echovate Team Up to Help Students in Real Estate Successfully Prepare for the Hiring Process

TAMARAC, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gold Coast Schools, a leading Florida-based provider of traditional classroom and distance learning in the fields of real estate, appraisal, mortgage, insurance and construction education, today announced an exclusive education partnership with Echovate to uncover real estate students’ personality insights with actionable items that will help propel their real estate career forward.

“We are excited to offer Echovate assessments to all of our Gold Coast students as part of their learning experience,” said Jennifer Dixson Hoff, General Manager of Professional Portfolio and Partnerships at Colibri Real Estate, the parent company of Gold Coast Schools. “With these assessments, our students will be equipped with the knowledge and tools they need to enter the real estate sector and become successful agents.”

The Echovate personality assessment is a simple process that includes a brief survey sent to students. When finished, students obtain real-time results in a report that shares their strengths and how they are leveraged in a work environment.

“Our vision of driving successful outcomes through science and data are perfectly aligned with Gold Coast Schools and will change the landscape of real estate,” said Matt Gough, CEO of Echovate. “We are excited about the amazing impact this will have on students and their real estate careers as well as brokers and teams to help recruit, retain and grow their next top performers.”

Already, real estate brokers in Florida are leveraging Echovate assessments to elevate the recruiting and retention process for agents.

“With Echovate, we have been able to understand what makes a top-performing agent in our company – giving us the insights we need to reduce turnover and increase retention,” said Wendi Iglesias, Chief Information Officer at The Keyes Company. “In addition, the tool helps us identify existing agents from within our company to promote and ultimately build their career in real estate.”

Gold Coast Schools will offer Echovate assessments to all real estate students beginning today.

“As part of the experience at Gold Coast, we initiate career fairs between brokers and students,” Hoff continued. “This tool is meant to bolster those conversations and to help both parties find the right fit. In our pilot program, many students found the assessment and results helpful in preparing them to secure their first role.”

For more information on becoming a Gold Coast student to take advantage of the Echovate assessment and many other resources, visit https://goldcoastschools.com/courses/real-estate/sales-associate-pre-license-course/#learning-format.

ABOUT GOLD COAST SCHOOLS

Gold Coast began operations in 1970 as a real estate school with a single location and has since grown into one of the country’s largest providers of classroom and distance learning in the fields of real estate, appraisal, mortgage, insurance, CAM and construction education. The company now has six Florida campuses to serve students and provides education for out of state students through online learning programs.

ABOUT COLIBRI REAL ESTATE

Colibri Real Estate empowers aspiring and seasoned real estate professionals to start or advance their career through unmatched learning solutions. Colibri Real Estate is part of the Colibri Group, an education company composed of elite brands that provide learning solutions to licensed professionals. For more information, visit https://www.colibrirealestate.com.

ABOUT ECHOVATE

Echovate is a people analytics software that leverages behavioral science so organizations can recruit, retain, and grow successful people. Echovate’s data helps to ensure fit, drive performance, and build more cohesive teams by revealing an individual’s strengths and motivations.