Happy State Bank Joins the Ameriprise Financial Institutions Group through its Merger with Centennial Bank

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) today announced it added the wealth management arm of Happy State Bank, a division of Centennial Bank, to its Financial Institutions channel following the bank’s merger with existing client Centennial Bank. Through the merger, Happy State Bank customers have access to the personalized financial planning, comprehensive solutions and leading digital capabilities that Centennial receives from Ameriprise Financial.

Happy has over 60 locations in more than 40 communities across the Texas Panhandle, South Plains, Austin, Central Texas and the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Its investment program operates under Happy Investment Services, West Texas Wealth and, together with Centennial’s investment program, Centennial Financial Services, comprises 20 financial advisors who help clients manage a total of $1.3 billion in client assets.

“ Our merger with Centennial Bank expands our offering and we are thrilled that the premium wealth management support they receive from Ameriprise Financial will extend to our clients,” said Mikel Williamson, President of Happy State Bank in Texas. “Helping individuals, families and businesses meet their financial needs has long been our focus, and the added strength of Ameriprise positions us to help even more people meet their financial goals and provide them excellent service in the process.”

Ameriprise Financial will provide Happy’s clients a full range of leading services and solutions including:

Personalized advice and financial planning solutions that are tailored to their individual needs.

that are tailored to their individual needs. Robust investment solutions to help them achieve their financial goals.

to help them achieve their financial goals. Digital capabilities that allow clients to connect with their advisors where and how they want – face-to-face, online, video or phone meetings.

“We are pleased to work alongside both Centennial Bank and Happy State Bank to bolster their ability to help clients plan for their futures,” said Jay McAnelly, Group Vice President, Ameriprise Financial Institutions Group.

The Ameriprise Financial Institutions Group team offers the strength and resources of Ameriprise Financial to help banks and credit unions enhance their client/member experience and deepen relationships with advice, financial planning, investment products, technology capabilities, advisor recruiting, coaching and support. To find out why experienced financial advisors and institutions are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com/why.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors1, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

Investment products are not insured by the FDIC, NCUA or any federal agency, are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed by any financial institution, and involve investment risks including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value.

Ameriprise Financial Services has a partnership with this financial institution to provide financial planning services and solutions to clients. The financial institution is not an investment client of Ameriprise but has a revenue sharing relationship with us that creates a conflict of interest.

Ameriprise Financial Services partners with financial institutions to provide investment advisory, brokerage and insurance services to their clients. This is a contractual relationship, which earns the financial institution compensation from Ameriprise for successful referrals. In most cases, the financial institution also receives a majority of the commissions and fees generated by Ameriprise financial advisors for the services noted above. This applies as long as the referred client maintains a relationship with Ameriprise. Non-licensed employees of the financial institutions may receive incentives from their employer for referring clients to Ameriprise. These incentives create a conflict of interest.

Ameriprise Financial cannot guarantee future financial results.

Happy Investment Services, West Texas Wealth is a financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC.

Centennial Financial Services is a financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC.

Ameriprise Financial and the financial institution are not affiliated.

Investment advisory products and services are made available through Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, a registered investment adviser

Securities offered by Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

© 2023 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

1 Ameriprise Financial Q4 2022 Earnings Release.