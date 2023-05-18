Humble Games Showcase Reveals Dead Mage’s Wizard of Legend 2 and Bossa Studios’ Lost Skies in Debut Public Live Streamed Event

Humble Games Showcase 2023 reveals Dead Mage's Wizard of Legend 2 and Bossa Studios' Lost Skies. Debut public live streamed event shares deeper look into six additional games launching in 2023 and beyond, including the highly-anticipated Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, #BLUD, Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus, Breeze in the Clouds and more (Graphic: Business Wire)

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Humble Games, the publishing team of the beloved Humble Bundle brand, debuted the Humble Games Showcase to a public audience, sharing insight into their slate for 2023 and beyond. During the showcase, the team doubled down on the company’s dedication to high-quality indie games that deliver approachable yet deeply original experiences for players worldwide. Fans from around the world were treated to the reveals of six new titles, led by Wizard of Legend 2 from Dead Mage, which is now a Humble Games owned IP, and Lost Skies from Bossa Studios, one of the biggest and most ambitious indie titles from the publisher to date. In addition to this the team revealed new game updates from previously announced titles and a surprise game launch.

"We're incredibly excited for players to get their hands on our newly announced lineup as we continue to focus on supporting our development partners to bring their creative visions to life—and help them make their games the best they can be,” said Mark Nash, Humble’s Vice President of Global Publishing. "2022 was another very successful year for us, adding several more critically acclaimed and award-winning titles like SIGNALIS, Ghost Song and Prodeus to our growing portfolio. Our future lineup is proof of our continued investment in supporting our development partners to push the boundaries with their games.”

Expanding their publishing efforts, Humble Games revealed Wizard of Legend 2, the follow-up to one of its most popular games to date, and announced that it will be the second wholly owned franchise for the company following last year’s announcement of Monaco II. Continuing the excitement, Humble Games also revealed the co-op open world survival adventure Lost Skies with an exclusive early look at the game presented by the groundbreaking team at Bossa Studios.

In addition, Humble Games revealed several more new games, including Breeze in the Clouds, a 2D hand-drawn side-scrolling action game focused on environmentalism—and the second Humble-published game to come from Humble’s Black Game Developer Fund—#BLUD, a delightfully zany dungeon crawler; Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus, a hand-drawn 2D action platformer based in a world of Japanese folklore; and Cataclismo, a fortress-building real-time strategy game set in a dark medieval fantasy realm. Updates for the highly anticipated Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical were also announced along with a surprise launch of the first-person metroidvania Supraland: Six Inches Under on PlayStation, Xbox and Game Pass.

The event also included an update on Humble’s charitable giving from VP of Social Impact Kamini Tiwari. In 2022, Humble raised a company record $33 million for people and causes in need, benefiting more than ten thousand charities. These efforts included Humble’s Stand with Ukraine all-for-charity bundle, which raised more than $20 million and just won a prestigious Gold Halo Award from Engage for Good. In addition, Humble Games revealed that Protodroid DeLTA, which launches May 25, 2023, will have a Day One DLC Armor Pack, with 100% of proceeds being donated to the Girls Make Games Scholarship Fund. More details about Humble’s charitable giving can be found in the recently released 2022 Social Impact Report here.

Information on all the games highlighted during the Humble Game Showcase can be found below:

Lost Skies Humble Games and Bossa Games unveiled their upcoming game Lost Skies . Lost Skies is a cooperative survival adventure for 1–6 players set among the clouds, in a vast sky of floating islands. Find and craft ancient technology, build your own skyship, brave ferocious storms, and battle giant threats that await beyond the horizon. Check out the Lost Skies Official Animated Reveal Trailer here. Downloadable assets can be found here. The developer interview can be found on YouTube here.

Wizard of Legend 2 Humble Games announced their second owned title, Wizard of Legend 2 , which is being developed by Dead Mage with guidance from original developer Contingent 99. Wizard of Legend 2 is an action-packed follow-up to the acclaimed dungeon-delving original . The game will feature vibrant new 3D visuals and fast-paced 4-player online co-op. Wield familiar and new Arcana, experiment with devious new spell combinations, and return again and again (and again) to master ever-changing rogue-lite challenges of the Chalice of Immortality. Check out the Wizard of Legend 2 Official Announcement Trailer here. Downloadable assets can be found here.

#BLUD (PC, 2024) Humble Games shared a new publishing partnership with animation studio and developer Exit 73 on their debut game, #BLUD. #BLUD is a delightfully zany dungeon crawler that blends the line between video game and cartoon. Take on the role of plucky teen Becky Brewster as you balance school, friends, field hockey and fiend-slaying in this creative take on the traditional action RPG. Unique, high-quality 2D animation filled with personality and humor brings the world and characters of #BLUD to life in this one-of-a-kind animated adventure. Check out the #Blud Official Announcement Trailer here. Downloadable assets can be found here.

Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus (PC, 2024) Humble Games and Squid Shock Studios revealed that Humble would be publishing the developer’s first-ever game, B ō: Path of the Teal Lotus, a hand-drawn 2.5D action platformer based in a world of Japanese folklore. Take on the role of the Celestial Blossom Bō as you master your shapeshifting abilities, brew arcane teas to unlock celestial powers, and explore a mysterious haunted world filled with adorable and otherworldly characters straight from legend and myth. Check out the B ō: Path of the Teal Lotus Official Announcement Trailer here. Downloadable assets can be found here.

Breeze in the Clouds Humble Games and Stormy Nights Interactive announced Humble will be publishing Breeze in the Clouds, with an interview with the developer, SrBilyon Harris, and a new trailer. The game features a corgi named Breeze who gets swept away from his home and from his best friend Diana, and whisked into the weather world of Tropolis. Breeze will need to use his newfound powers to assume an array of weather-based forms, fight the forces of pollution poisoning the world, and become an unstoppable force of nature. Check out the Breeze in the Clouds Official Announcement Trailer here. Downloadable assets can be found here.

Cataclismo Humble Games and Digital Sun shared a reveal trailer for Cataclismo , a fortress-building game set in a dark medieval fantasy realm. By the creators of Moonlighter and The Mageseeker , the game sees players leading an expedition beyond the gates of the last city, constructing fortresses and defending against waves of Horrors in a mix of tower defense and real-time strategy, as they reclaim mist-shrouded ruins and rebuild humanity—stone by stone. Check out the Cataclismo Official Announcement Trailer here. Downloadable assets can be found here.

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical (PC, August 3, 2023) Humble Games and Summerfall Studios shared more insight into Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, which will be launching on August 3, 2023, with a behind-the-scenes look at their recent in-person Myth & Music event at the El Rey Theater. Stray Gods is one part narrative-driven adventure and one part interactive musical, created by former BioWare lead writer David Gaider, scored by award-winning composer Austin Wintory, voice directed by acclaimed actor and director Troy Baker and starring the incredible Laura Bailey along with a full cast of extremely talented voice actors. Check out the Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical Official Release Date Trailer here. Downloadable assets can be found here.

Supraland: Six Inches Under (AVAILABLE ON PLAYSTATION, XBOX AND GAME PASS TODAY!) Humble Games and Supra Games UG shared the surprise Playstation, Xbox and Game Pass launch for their beloved first-person-metroidvania, Supraland: Six Inches Under. In Supraland: Six Inches Under, players can unearth what’s beneath the surface in this miniature land of big adventure full of puzzles, exploration, fun secrets to discover and more. Check out the Supraland: Six Inches Under Official Console Launch Trailer here. Downloadable assets can be found here.



Fans can relive all of the exciting reveals and announcements of the Humble Games Showcase 2023 on YouTube here.

About Humble Games:

Best known for critically acclaimed and award-winning hits such as A Hat in Time, Forager, Project Wingman, SIGNALIS, Slay the Spire, Temtem, UNSIGHTED, Unpacking and Wizard of Legend, Humble Games is Humble Bundle’s publishing arm, composed of a passionate and nimble team that works remotely with a collection of talented global development partners.

Humble Games was founded on a shared passion to support developers and deliver excellent content and gaming experiences to players around the world, while continuing the Humble mission to be a force for good in the industry.

Humble Games is committed to investing in top quality games, comprising both new and existing beloved IPs, all while prioritizing and supporting developer partnerships so that they can focus on bringing their creative visions to life.