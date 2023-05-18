Demand Is Strong So Act Fast to Rent an RV This Summer

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A significant portion of RV dealers who also rent believe they will do more business this year when compared with 2022, which was a high-demand year for RV rentals, according to a survey conducted this spring by the RV Rental Association (RVRA).

For 2023, 26 percent of rental operators responding to the survey believe their rental revenue will be higher while 42 percent think it will be the same as 2022. Nine percent of RV rental companies predict their revenue will be up 21 percent or more, and six percent forecast it will be up 11 to 20 percent.

“There still will be plenty of choices for those looking to rent an RV because a little over 70 percent of the rental dealers surveyed believe manufacturers will be able to supply them with enough rental units this year,” said Scott Krenek of Krenek RV in Coloma, MI, chairman of the RV Rental Association (RVRA). “That’s why so many RVRA members are looking forward to a great summer.”

RV Rental Advice

Here are some other issues Krenek believes consumers need to consider before renting an RV this summer. RVRA recommends customers ask these basic questions:

Does the renter keep regular hours for drop off and pick up?

For first-time RV renters, does the rental company provide an orientation on the RV systems and components?

If customers have questions about the RV during the trip, is there a phone number they can call or text for help?

What are the terms for the security/damage deposit?

Is the RV that was described online the actual model that will be available at time of pickup?

Who owns the RV that you’re renting and how does the insurance coverage work?

If the RV you want to rent is damaged, does the renter have an adequate replacement unit available, or will the renter cancel your reservation.

For RV owners considering renting their unit on their own, RVRA urges them to read and understand the terms of their RV manufacturer’s warranty as well as any component part warranties. They should also read and understand the terms of any financing agreement associated with the unit.

“Some advance planning before you set out on your trip will make your experience even better,” Krenek said. “RV rental vacations are a wonderful way to make memories with family and friends.”

To find an RVRA member company, visit www.rvra.org.