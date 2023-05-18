SAR Technology Inc. Contracts MECS for Spent E-grade Acid Regeneration Plant

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SAR Technology Inc. (SAR Inc.), located in Tainan, Taiwan, has contracted with MECS, Inc. (MECS), a subsidiary of Elessent Clean Technologies (Elessent), for the supply of MECS® proprietary technology and equipment in support of a new spent acid regeneration plant. By incorporating MECS® sulfuric acid recovery technology in its electronic grade sulfuric acid plant, SAR Inc. will position themselves as a reliable supplier of regenerable high purity sulfuric acid and will be able to provide significant support to the semiconductor industry in Taiwan which is the world’s largest consumption country of e-grade sulfuric acid.

“SAR Inc. chose MECS because we know their sulfuric acid technology and equipment are top of the line. By selecting MECS® regeneration technology, in combination with SAR Inc. patented technology, our new plant will regenerate acid waste for reuse by our semiconductor customers and meet the government’s progressive environmental objectives. Our company is in a unique position as the semiconductor industry booms in Taiwan, and as such, it is very important to SAR Inc. to be able to contribute to a circular economy to help semiconductor clients achieve their ESG and sustainability goals,” said Johnny Fang, CEO and founder, SAR Technology, Inc.

The semiconductor industry is one of the fastest growing markets in the world, and its manufacturing process creates numerous by-product waste streams. Disposal of this waste has become a challenge with the extreme growth experienced by the industry, and one way to combat waste disposal issues is by recycling the by-product spent acid from semiconductor fabrication. MECS designs sulfuric acid regeneration plants to balance operating temperature, acid concentrations and corrosion rates to ensure consistent, productive uptime of the equipment while guaranteeing environmental compliance and offering proven protection of plant equipment from acid condensation. MECS® technology also meets the rigorous quality requirements of high-quality e-grade acid making it a perfect fit for regeneration in the semiconductor industry.

“We are highly active in the market, and every manufacturer in the industry wishes to embrace a circular economy on waste streams, especially at a time with such high demand. It is exciting to work with SAR Inc. who is shouldering the responsibility to ensure the sustainability of the e-grade acid supply chain,” said Eli Ben-Shoshan, CEO, Elessent.

SAR Inc. was established in 2018 to provide a full-cycle electronic-grade sulfuric acid factory to deliver a sustainable solution for by-product waste in the semiconductor industry. Startup of the plant is slated for June 2023 and is expected to improve utilization of domestic resources and help address sulfuric acid disposal challenges. For more information visit: www.sarecovery.com

The MECS® sulfuric acid technology has been in use for nearly 100 years in the phosphate fertilizer, non-ferrous metals (leaching & smelting), oil refining and general chemical industries. MECS® technologies feature breakthrough solutions, many of which have revolutionized the performance, quality and cost-effectiveness of customer operations. They include MECS® heat recovery systems (HRS™), MECS® SolvR® regenerative SO 2 scrubbing and MECS® MAX3™ sulfuric acid production technology. Integrated into these MECS® technologies are proven specialty products such as catalysts, Brink® mist eliminators, DynaWave® scrubbers, ZeCor® corrosion resistant alloy products, and acid coolers all of which are specifically designed for the most demanding operating environments. Licensed and marketed by Elessent Clean Technologies, the MECS® technology is the world-leading sulfuric acid production technology with more than 400 licensed acid plants worldwide since the 1960’s. Elessent Technologies is committed to long-term customer satisfaction and support for the life of customer assets. Learn more at ElessentCT.com.

