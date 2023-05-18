KBRA Releases Research – RMBS Trend Watch: Slow and Steady 2023

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases its RMBS Trend Watch, providing updates on key RMBS market and performance themes as of year-to-date (YTD) 2023, as well as issuance volume trends and forecasts for 2023, collateral performance trends, and rating surveillance outcomes.

Key Takeaways

YTD 2023 Issuance Volume : While Q1 2023 issuance only came in at $13 billion, this exceeds our initial $7 billion projection made in November 2022.

: While Q1 2023 issuance only came in at $13 billion, this exceeds our initial $7 billion projection made in November 2022. 2023 Issuance Expectation : KBRA expects Q2 2023 volume to close at approximately $16 billion, and Q3 to remain roughly the same at $17 billion across RMBS 2.0. We project Q4 to close at $19 billion, taking FY 2023 to $65 billion in aggregate issuance, compared to our previous projection of $61 billion.

: KBRA expects Q2 2023 volume to close at approximately $16 billion, and Q3 to remain roughly the same at $17 billion across RMBS 2.0. We project Q4 to close at $19 billion, taking FY 2023 to $65 billion in aggregate issuance, compared to our previous projection of $61 billion. Spreads: Issuance spreads are showing marginal improvement and relative tightening to date when compared to the unprecedented volatility of 2H 2022 across all sectors.

Issuance spreads are showing marginal improvement and relative tightening to date when compared to the unprecedented volatility of 2H 2022 across all sectors. RMBS 2.0 Credit Performance : YTD 2023 credit performance was generally consistent across all sectors. After early-stage (30-59 days) delinquencies showed a slight uptick to 0.45% in March, they dropped to 0.29% in April, which is more in line with the previous year.

: YTD 2023 credit performance was generally consistent across all sectors. After early-stage (30-59 days) delinquencies showed a slight uptick to 0.45% in March, they dropped to 0.29% in April, which is more in line with the previous year. Surveillance Activity: KBRA conducted surveillance reviews of 107 transactions as of May 15, 2023, resulting in 2,876 affirmations, 90 upgrades, and two downgrades. Downgrades were limited to certain tranches in regional bank credit-linked notes (CLN) where the classes were dependent on the bank’s issuer ratings.

