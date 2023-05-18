American Bank & Trust Selects Marstone’s Digital Wealth Management Services to Help Expand and Retain Client Relationships

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marstone, Inc., a leading digital wealth technology firm, today announced it has partnered with American Bank & Trust, N.A., a $500 million community bank, to provide its turnkey digital wealth management platform and Wealth Management-as-a-Service offering across American Bank & Trust’s branches. A wholly-owned subsidiary of AmBank Holdings, Inc., American Bank & Trust is based in Davenport, IA, with seven branches across Iowa and Illinois.

“Marstone works with a variety of financial institutions, and increasingly we’re seeing our roster grow with community banks across the country,” said Margaret J. Hartigan, co-founder and CEO of Marstone. “With American Bank & Trust, we’re able to quickly and seamlessly integrate our Wealth Management-as-a-Service offering into their services, delivering cost efficiencies and increased opportunities for revenue growth. We’re delighted to continue delivering our proven platform to community banks that want to retain client deposits and attract new customers with wealth management options.”

For over 50 years, American Bank & Trust has offered clients a complete range of services such as personal banking, commercial banking, private banking, cash management, consumer loans, residential mortgage loans, trust, and wealth management. American Bank & Trust partnered with Marstone to grow its wealth management solution, offered through its trust arm with over $300 million in assets under management (AUM). Through their partnership, Marstone’s Wealth Management-as-a-Service can expand American Bank & Trust’s productivity, allowing them to service more retail bank customers and wealth management relationships.

“Since our founding, American Bank & Trust has focused on delivering top-notch service at a fair price while simultaneously nurturing long-term banking relationships,” said Jeff Rose, CEO and president, American Banking & Trust. “We believe strongly in offering personalized service to both our individual clients and the needs of local businesses. Partnering with Marstone will greatly add to our wealth management services and help us continue providing our community with best-in-class financial capabilities.”

To learn more about Marstone’s offering, please visit www.marstone.com or contact us at info@marstone.com.

About Marstone

Marstone is a leading digital wealth management platform with a mission to enhance financial literacy, deepen financial inclusion, and humanize finance for all. Its enterprise-ready solution, Powered by MarstoneTM, enables financial institutions to efficiently and affordably reach, acquire, and retain clients who seek straightforward information and engagement around their finances.

As a proven and trusted technology partner, Marstone has comprehensive integrations with custodians including Pershing, core banking platforms including Fiserv, account aggregation platforms, and investment managers. These integrations, in addition to Marstone’s partnerships with globally recognized foundations including the World Economic Forum Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and leadership participation in the Milken Institute's FinTech Advisory Committee, provide organizations the opportunity to deploy a technology that will help future-proof their businesses as consumer expectations for digital wealth management evolve.

About American Bank & Trust

American Bank & Trust began as a neighborhood bank on the Hilltop in Rock Island, Illinois in 1968. It began with a simple idea – that customers should receive the same kind of friendly and personalized service we would appreciate ourselves. This simple philosophy has helped us grow to become a locally-owned regional financial services company in the Quad Cities (Illinois/Iowa), Des Moines, and northeast Illinois market areas (Kane County). Our mission is to empower and inspire our clients to achieve their financial freedom. Financial freedom looks different for each individual or business, and everything we do is aimed at helping you attain yours. Through innovation and unwavering service, Together We Can create success your way.