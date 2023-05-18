Wipro Enters into a Five-Year Business Partnership with ServiceNow

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. & BENGALURU, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, today announced a five-year business partnership with ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) to invest in and bring new offerings to market that will empower clients to drive business transformation, overcome business challenges, and deliver greater value.

The agreement expands on the two companies’ existing partnership and is expected to help accelerate Wipro’s goal of building a $1 billion business with ServiceNow by the end of 2026. As part of the partnership Wipro and ServiceNow will deliver joint clients process consulting, implementation, configuration, and managed services. The partnership will cover all global geographies and will initially focus on four key industries: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Energy and Utilities.

The expanded partnership will provide a global framework to automate and optimize technology service operations; activate environmental, social, and government (ESG) standards across the enterprise; enable new digital business/customer/employee experiences; and hyper automate enterprise resource planning (ERP). Further, it will strengthen the comprehensive portfolio of cloud capabilities offered through Wipro FullStride Cloud.

Jason Eichenholz, Senior Vice President and Global Partnership Lead, Wipro Limited, said, “We couldn't be more excited to deepen our partnership with ServiceNow and jointly deliver greater value, agility, and impact to the market. ServiceNow brings a whole new dimension to employee and customer experiences and technology innovation, allowing us to more effectively guide our shared customers through the next evolution of their business.”

Erica Volini, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, ServiceNow, said, “This outstanding partnership with Wipro is only just getting started. Wipro has the deep domain experience, industry expertise, and innovation track record to provide best-in-class transformation experiences through improved workflows. Together, we will deliver real and sustained value to our customers as they digitally innovate their businesses to capitalize on market opportunities.”

Caio Carélo, Infrastructure and Solutions Operations Construction Manager, Petrobras, said, “Wipro and ServiceNow are strategic partners to Petrobras, helping drive our digital transformation and innovation agenda. The expertise of Wipro and the power of the ServiceNow platform enabled us to bring our vision for AIOps to life. It was a winning combination for Petrobras.”

Wipro recently received ServiceNow’s “Emerging Growth Markets Worldwide Partner of the Year” 2023 Award, which recognizes Wipro’s commitment to and success at building and enhancing the ServiceNow ecosystem. The award was presented to Wipro during the ServiceNow Knowledge 2023 event.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients’ most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With over 250,000 employees and business partners across 66 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature inherently uncertain and outside Wipro’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro’s growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations, and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry.

Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.