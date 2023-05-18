Rent. Introduces Aerial View for RentMarketplace. Listings

Aerial View from Google Maps Platform provides cinematic views from above of landmarks, monuments and other points of interest, including apartment community buildings. This functionality is optimized for both mobile and desktop use.

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rent., a leading provider of integrated marketing solutions to the multi- and single-family rentals industry, today announced a landmark enhancement to listings on its RentMarketplace. network of sites. Rent. has entered into an agreement with Google Maps Platform to be the first in the multifamily industry to provide renters with a cinematic bird's-eye view of communities and their surrounding areas nationwide, utilizing Google’s innovative Aerial View product.

At the center of the Rent. platform lies its RentMarketplace. solution, a network of sites with visits from over 50 million homeseekers every month. Understanding that these visitors are hungry for immersive experiences that vividly convey the experience of living in a rental community, Rent. is continuously seeking ways to evolve and enhance. Aerial View from Google Maps Platform provides cinematic views from above of landmarks, monuments and other points of interest, including apartment community buildings. Visitors to the Rent. network of sites can now launch the aerial view directly from the gallery on a property’s listing.

“Working with Google Maps Platform on this integration fits perfectly with our ongoing mission to provide renters with the information and properties they need, as well as empowering owners and operators to showcase their portfolios in the most engaging way possible,'' shared Nishant Phadnis, Chief Product Officer at Rent. “Over the last twelve months, we have been building a powerful platform designed around the evolving needs and behaviors of today’s renters, and we are excited to share this next innovation.”

Rent. is a comprehensive technology platform focused on addressing the needs of modern multifamily marketers while connecting the right renter with the right property at the right time. This is just the latest in a series of enhancements to the RentMarketplace. listing experience, including features such as Places Nearby, Walk Score® and Transit Score®, and Profile Sync with Google Business Profile, providing increasingly rich insights into life at listed properties. Aerial View will also be coming soon to Apartment Guide listings and our mobile app experience.

About Rent.

Rent. is a two-sided marketing platform that simplifies the entire renter experience by matching the right property with the right renter, at the right time. Through the Rent. network of websites, and mobile apps, and partnerships, and now Realtor.com, Rent. clients can reach over 350 million site visits per month. In addition, Rent. services the property side of the market with scaled marketing solutions such as search engine marketing, lead nurturing through chatbots and client automation tools, and reputation management through ratings and reviews as well as social media monitoring and marketing. This, paired with advanced search filtering and an optimized consumer app and site experience, enables Rent. to offer renters an ideal home-finding experience. Rent. exists to help people find the perfect place. Rent. is operated by Rent Group Inc., a subsidiary of Redfin Corporation.