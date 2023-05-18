Oklo Announces Sites for Two Power Plants in Southern Ohio

PIKETON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oklo Inc. and the Southern Ohio Diversification Initiative (SODI) have signed an agreement to deploy two commercial Oklo power plants in Southern Ohio.

Oklo’s commercial power plants will provide up to 30 MW of clean electric power, and over 50 MW of clean heating, with opportunities to expand. The plants will also support job creation in the area, furthering SODI’s mission to improve the quality of life for the southern Ohio community through both economic diversification and the advancement of clean energy solutions. SODI is one of the leading partners for the Site Reuse Deployment Guidance for Advanced Reactors project, along with team members from Orano Federal Services LLC, Southern Nuclear Company, Electrical Power Research Institute Inc, and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Idaho National Laboratory (INL). The project was funded through a grant from the DOE Office of Nuclear Energy to support the deployment of advanced reactor technology and the use of former nuclear sites.

“Oklo is accelerating our commercialization plans with sites for two more plants confirmed, building on our commercial deployment in Idaho,” said Jacob DeWitte, co-founder and CEO of Oklo. Oklo obtained a site use permit from the DOE for the Idaho site at INL in 2019. Oklo was awarded fuel for its first reactor and is a leader in advanced reactor licensing and deployment. These plants will also help scale up the supply chain for Oklo’s plants. “Our business model, and use of mature, demonstrated reactor technologies allow us to provide power to customers who want the reliable, clean, and affordable energy we can provide,” added DeWitte. Oklo’s unique business model centers around owning and operating its power plants, making it easier for customers to procure energy through power purchase agreements or similar structures.

The development of Oklo’s commercial power plants will help reinvigorate the local communities surrounding the site, paving the way for a cleaner and more resilient energy infrastructure and long-term and high-tech economic benefits to the region. “SODI is proud to partner with Oklo and see the land developed in a way that will provide benefits to the community and the entire region,” said Kevin Shoemaker, Legal Counsel of SODI. As Oklo and SODI forge ahead for the deployment of the power plants, the site is also being evaluated for potential future manufacturing or industrial facilities, demonstrating Oklo’s dedication to fostering a long-term relationship with the community for a clean and prosperous future for communities across Southern Ohio and beyond.

About Oklo Inc.: Oklo Inc. (Oklo) is developing advanced fission power plants to provide emission-free, reliable, and affordable energy. Oklo received a Site Use Permit from the U.S Department of Energy, has performed successful prototypic fuel fabrication, was awarded fuel material from Idaho National Laboratory, developed the first advanced fission combined license application accepted and docketed by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and is developing advanced fuel recycling technologies in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. national laboratories.