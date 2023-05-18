MACKIE LAUNCHES DLZ CREATOR – THE ALL-IN-ONE PODCAST MIXER THAT MAKES ANYONE SOUND LIKE A PRO

Mackie's new all-in-one podcasting and streaming audio solution for content creators of any experience level, The DLZ Creator, is now available for $799.99. (Graphic: Business Wire)

BOTHWELL, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mackie, a leading producer of high-quality professional audio products, today announces the DLZ Creator, the ultimate all-in-one podcasting and streaming audio solution for content creators of any experience level. Drawing on Mackie’s rich 30-plus-year history of supporting creators with accessible, professional-grade audio equipment, the DLZ Creator delivers quick, professional results with maximum flexibility for new users and established creators alike.

The DLZ Creator, which is available today at a price of $799.99, is a digital podcast mixer, complete with Mackie’s Mix Agent™ technology, that easily and seamlessly assists, automates, and guides setup for users. With its fully adaptable interface, equipped with DLZ control modes and a full studio-worthy suite of processing, the DLZ Creator puts pro-quality podcasting into the hands of users at any level.

“ Mackie audio solutions have been tapped by creators and professionals for years, so podcasting was a natural next step for us. We challenged ourselves in designing a product that would meet the needs of today’s modern creators, so any user – beginner or pro – can create on their own terms,” said Alex Nelson, CEO of Mackie. “ The DLZ Creator accomplishes this with its robust feature set, easy setup process, and modes that adapt to the needs or experience level of the user.”

Some of the key product features include:

Control Modes (Easy, Enhanced, and Pro) transform the touch display effortlessly from simple and intuitive to advanced and detailed, adapting to the individual user’s skill level, with no compromise in processing power or sound quality.

The Mix Agent™ setup assistant provides easy setup and automates functions, dialing everything in exactly where it needs to be with minimal effort or learning curve.

Pro Mode unlocks the full power of the DLZ Creator to take control and fully customize the product to get the desired sound.

The AutoMix manages levels for up to four mics, so users and their guests can be heard – even when everyone speaks at the same time.

The DLZ Creator produces studio-quality audio, and the Onyx80 mic preamps ensure any mic one uses will sound loud and pristine. Users can also create customized headphone mixes for guests.

The DLZ Creator is more than a podcast mixer or audio interface. It can be used to record or stream multitrack audio to a computer or USB-C, or straight to an SD card for a truly self-contained setup that allows users to get creating faster.

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

The DLZ Creator is available now at Mackie.com, Amazon, and at participating retailers for $799.99. For more information, visit Mackie.com. Press kit here.

About Mackie

Mackie designs, manufactures, and markets professional audio products and prosumer crossover products from loudspeakers and mixing consoles to studio, recording equipment, and all the equipment needed by the modern online digital content creator. A worldwide leader in audio innovation with “Built-Like-A-Tank” reliability, Mackie places a focus on forward-thinking designs that deliver maximum real-world benefit to its customers. The Company’s products have strong market share positions and a loyal consumer following across multiple categories. Mackie products can be found across a diverse base of end markets including clubs, bars, houses of worship, schools, corporate AV as well as professional and prosumer recording and production environments. LOUD is headquartered in Bothell, Washington, and sells its products globally through a diversified global network of distributors, installers, systems integrators, and retailers. For more information on Mackie, visit www.mackie.com. For more information on LOUD Audio, LLC, visit www.loudaudio.com.