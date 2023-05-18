Keyfactor and Microsoft Announce 2023 Digital Trust Tour

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keyfactor, the identity-first security solution for modern enterprises, in collaboration with Microsoft, has announced the inaugural 2023 Digital Trust Tour, a multi-city event series that will bring industry IT and security practitioners together to discuss how enterprises can establish digital trust in a zero-trust world, as well as the foundational pieces needed to make it happen.

The ubiquity of cloud adoption, remote work, and IoT has complicated enterprise environments. Keyfactor’s “State of Machine Identity Management 2023” report reveals that according to security leaders, cloud-based services (48%) and IoT devices (49%) are among the top trends driving the deployment of PKI. The old ways of “trust but verify” are obsolete. Now, it’s about authenticating every device, every workload, and every user to establish digital trust and then maintain it. Organizations need solutions that will manage and mitigate the proliferation of machine identities.

“The critical challenges facing organizations require a comprehensive approach to securely address trends such as multi-cloud and hybrid cloud architectures, DevOps workloads, Internet of Things, remote work, and the adoption of zero-trust security models,” said Ted Shorter, chief technology officer and co-founder at Keyfactor. “We’re excited to deepen our partnership with Microsoft by teaming up on the Digital Trust Tour to help more IT and security leaders reduce risk and establish the highest level of digital trust and protection within their organization.”

The 2023 Digital Trust Tour was designed to educate industry peers on the most pressing challenges and solutions facing today’s IT and security leaders. Seasoned cyber leaders from Keyfactor and Microsoft will present on a range of topics that touch on the importance of protecting identities in cloud and hybrid environments and the power of PKI in a zero-trust world.

Keyfactor is a longtime partner and member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). The company recently announced that its code signing as-a-service platform, Keyfactor Signum SaaS, is available on Azure Marketplace. View all Keyfactor products available on Azure Marketplace here.

To register for the 2023 Digital Trust Tour, visit: www.keyfactor.com/digital-trust-tour/. Join the online conversation using the hashtag #digitaltrusttour.

Dates and locations for the 2023 Digital Trust Tour presented by Keyfactor and Microsoft:

June 1 — Seattle, WA @ Microsoft Technology Center, Lincoln Square

June 8 — Toronto, Canada @ Microsoft Technology @ Centre, CIBC Square

June 13 — Chicago, IL @ Microsoft Technology Center

June 15 — New York, NY @ Microsoft Technology Center

June 22 — Houston, TX @ Microsoft Technology Center

June 28 — Atlanta, GA @ Microsoft Technology Center

About Keyfactor

Keyfactor brings digital trust to the hyper-connected world with identity-first security for every machine and human. By simplifying PKI, automating certificate lifecycle management, and securing every device, workload, and thing, Keyfactor helps organizations move fast to establish digital trust at scale — and then maintain it. In a zero-trust world, every machine needs an identity and every identity must be managed. For more, visit keyfactor.com or follow @keyfactor.