Celebrate California Avocado Month in June With Chef Brooke Williamson

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The California Avocado Commission invites avocado lovers to celebrate California Avocado Month this June. Grown in the Golden State from San Diego to Monterey by about 3,000 growers, California avocado season generally runs from spring through summer, making June a perfect time to explore every delicious opportunity to sink your teeth into them.

Widely known as a winner of Bravo’s Top Chef, the first winner of Food Network’s Tournament of Champions, and most recently as one of the three titans on the Food Network’s new cut-throat competition Bobby’s Triple Threat, Chef Brooke Williamson joins CAC in celebrating California Avocado Month by developing two fresh and unique California avocado-inspired dishes for summer. Born and raised in Los Angeles, and a keeper of a fruitful home garden herself, Chef Williamson has an appreciation for in-season produce, which helps shape and inspire her menu both at work and at home.

“As a SoCal native, fresh and locally sourced ingredients, like in-season California avocados, are indispensable in my kitchen, especially during the warm summer months,” said Chef Williamson. “I love the versatility of the fruit, and how it adds dynamic flavor, color and texture to virtually any dish. Whether you’re cooking up a vibrant seafood dish or baking your favorite dessert, California avocados pair beautifully with other ingredients, taking your recipes to the next level.”

Chef Williamson’s love of California-inspired cuisine is highlighted in her Braised Short Rib on California Avocado Tahini Puree, which pairs melt-in-your-mouth short ribs with tangy, velvety California Avocado Tahini Puree for a satisfying and flavor-packed dish you’ll crave all summer long, and beyond. For those with a sweet tooth, Chef Williamson’s California Avocado Chocolate Mousse Layer Cake features cool and creamy California Avocado Mousse sandwiched between layers of decadent chocolate cake for the perfect make-ahead dessert.

Additionally, her Braised Short Rib on California Avocado Tahini Puree recipe will debut at her popular beachside restaurant in Playa del Rey, Playa Provisions, during the month of June for a limited time for fans of Chef Williamson and California avocados alike to experience in person.

California avocados are not only a key ingredient in Chef Williamson’s featured recipes, but they are also a heart-healthy superfood that provides naturally “good” fats and are sodium-, cholesterol- and trans fat-free. One-third of a medium avocado (50 g) has 80 calories and contributes nearly 20 vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients, making it a nutrient-dense choice.

California avocado fans are invited to make Chef Williamson’s California avocado creations themselves, check out other seasonal recipes, tips and tricks and more by visiting CaliforniaAvocado.com, and following along on Facebook at Facebook.com/CaliforniaAvocados, and on Twitter and Instagram at @CA_Avocados.

Braised Short Rib on California Avocado Tahini Puree

Recipe created by Chef Brooke Williamson for the California Avocado Commission

Serves: 4

Prep time: 45 minutes

Cook time: 3 hours

Total time: 3 hours 45 minutes

CALIFORNIA AVOCADO TAHINI PUREE

Ingredients

2 ripe, Fresh California Avocados, seeded, peeled and cubed

6 Tbsp. tahini

4 cloves garlic, minced

½ cup chopped fresh Italian parsley

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. pepper

¼ cup lemon juice

4-6 ice cubes

½ cup olive oil

BRAISED SHORT RIB ON CALIFORNIA AVOCADO TAHINI PUREE

Ingredients

2 lbs. boneless beef short ribs

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. pepper

3 Tbsp. avocado oil

1 large yellow onion, peeled and diced

1 cup diced carrots

1 cup diced celery ribs

6 cloves garlic, smashed

1 cup dry red wine

2-4 cups beef stock (as needed to cover short ribs by 2/3)

2 Tbsp. brown sugar

30 thyme sprigs

2 bay leaves

¼ cup fresh Italian parsley, plus more for garnish

California Avocado Tahini Puree (see make-ahead recipe above)

½ cup dry and crumbly feta cheese

Grilled Pita Bread (optional; see make-ahead recipe below)

GRILLED PITA BREAD (OPTIONAL)

Ingredients

4 medium (about 6-inches in diameter) pieces pita bread

4 tsp. extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp. sumac

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

CALIFORNIA AVOCADO TAHINI PUREE

Instructions:

Add the avocado, tahini, garlic cloves, parsley, salt, pepper, and lemon juice to the bowl of a food processor. Pulse to combine the ingredients and then let the food processor run for 1-2 minutes. Remove the lid and scrape the sides of the bowl. Add the ice cubes to the mixture, then cover and turn the processor back on. Add the olive oil in a steady stream through the feed tube while the machine is running. Remove the lid, taste and reseason if necessary.

BRAISED SHORT RIB ON CALIFORNIA AVOCADO TAHINI PUREE

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 325 F. Trim the short ribs of any visible fat and pat dry with a paper towel. Season the short ribs with salt and pepper. Heat a Dutch oven that is large enough to accommodate the short ribs (approximately 8 qt.) over medium high heat. Add avocado oil to coat the bottom of the Dutch oven and sear the ribs on all sides until nicely caramelized and browned. Remove the short ribs from the pot onto a clean plate or bowl. Add the diced onion, carrot and celery to the Dutch oven and turn the heat to medium low. Cook the vegetables until they begin to soften, and the onion starts to turn translucent. Take advantage of the moisture that the vegetables release to scrape up all the brown bits on the bottom of the pan from searing the short ribs. After the vegetables have slightly softened, add in the garlic. Turn the heat up slightly and cook until the garlic is fragrant and golden brown. Add the red wine to the pot to deglaze, stirring frequently to evaporate and loosen any stubborn stuck bits at the bottom of the pan. When the red wine is fully evaporated, add 2 cups of beef stock, brown sugar, thyme sprigs, bay leaves, parsley and heat to just below a simmer. Nestle the short ribs into the stock, vegetables and aromatics so that liquid comes up the sides by ⅔. The amount of stock you will need will vary depending on the size of your Dutch oven. If you need to add more stock to make this measure, add it now, if you are slightly above this measure - do not worry - you will reduce this sauce at the end, just make sure the short ribs are not fully submerged. Cover the Dutch oven with the lid and place into the preheated oven. Cook for 3 hours, turning the ribs every 45 minutes until they are fully fork tender. When the ribs are perfectly tender, take them out of the oven and allow them to cool naturally in the sauce until cool enough to touch. Transfer the short ribs to a clean bowl and allow to cool slightly. Strain the braising liquid into a small pot and cook over medium heat until reduced, thickened and glossy. While the liquid is reducing, shred the cooled short rib meat. Add the shredded short rib meat back into the reduced braising liquid and mix thoroughly. Taste and reseason with salt and pepper as needed. To plate, divide the tahini puree evenly between each serving in shallow bowls or plates. Spread out the puree with the back of a spoon. Top the puree with a saucy spoonful of the braised short rib. Garnish with dry, crumbly feta and fresh Italian parsley leaves. Serve with grilled pita bread (optional).

GRILLED PITA BREAD (OPTIONAL)

Instructions:

Heat a grill pan over medium heat. Brush both sides of the pita bread with extra virgin olive oil. Grill both sides of the pita bread until crisped with visible grill marks. Remove and season with sumac, salt and pepper. Cut into quarters and serve.

California Avocado Chocolate Mousse Layer Cake

Recipe created by Chef Brooke Williamson for the California Avocado Commission

Serves: 8

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 45 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 15 minutes

CALIFORNIA AVOCADO CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

Ingredients:

2 ripe, Fresh California Avocados, seeded, peeled, and chopped

1 cup + 2 Tbsp. cold heavy whipping cream, divided

¼ tsp. vanilla extract

⅛ tsp. salt

2 Tbsp. confectioner’s sugar (powdered sugar)

½ cup white chocolate chips, melted

CALIFORNIA AVOCADO CHOCOLATE MOUSSE LAYER CAKE

Ingredients:

¾ cup + ½ tsp. canola oil

½ cup sugar

½ cup light brown sugar, packed

3 eggs

2 tsp. vanilla extract

½ cup sour cream

1 cup + 2 Tbsp. cups all-purpose flour, sifted

½ cup Dutch processed cocoa powder, sifted

1 ½ tsp. baking soda, sifted

½ tsp. kosher salt

½ cup buttermilk

California Avocado Chocolate Mousse (see make-ahead recipe above)

2 oz. chocolate bar, shaved, for garnish

¼ cup fresh mint sprigs, for garnish

CALIFORNIA AVOCADO CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

Instructions:

In a food processor or blender, puree the avocados with 2 Tbsp. (or more, as needed) heavy whipping cream, vanilla extract and salt until completely smooth, scraping down as needed. Set aside. Using a stand mixer or hand-held mixer, beat remaining heavy whipping cream with confectioner’s sugar until stiff peaks form; set aside. Add melted white chocolate to the avocado puree and mix until completely smooth. Fold in whipped cream.

CALIFORNIA AVOCADO CHOCOLATE MOUSSE LAYER CAKE

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 F. Line a 9”x13” baking dish with parchment paper and grease with ½ tsp. of canola oil. In a stand mixer outfitted with a paddle attachment, cream together the canola oil and sugars for 3-4 minutes. Add the eggs to the mixer one by one, followed by the vanilla extract, mixing until thoroughly combined. Add the sour cream and mix well. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda and salt, and then add to the wet ingredients in three batches, taking care not to overmix. On the lowest speed, drizzle in the buttermilk, making sure to scrape the bottom of the bowl to ensure that all the ingredients are fully incorporated. Pour the batter into the prepared baking dish and bake for 45 minutes until the cake is set and an inserted toothpick or skewer comes clean. Cool the cake right side up on a cooling rack for at least an hour. To remove the cake from the baking dish, run a butter knife around the edges of the dish, invert the cake onto the cooling rack, remove the parchment paper and return it to the right side up to fully cool. Cut cooled cake into small cubes. Divide cake and mousse into eight equal portions. Using a 12 oz. mason jar or glass, layer cake and mousse, starting with cake and ending with mousse. Repeat for three layers of each per jar. Each jar should contain a total of 1 ¼ cups cake and 1/3 cup mousse and the jar will be slightly over-full. Garnish the dessert with chocolate shavings and a sprig of fresh mint.

About the California Avocado Commission

Created in 1978, the California Avocado Commission strives to enhance the premium positioning of California avocados through advertising, promotion and public relations, and engages in related industry activities. California avocados are cultivated with uncompromising dedication to quality and freshness, by about 3,000 growers in the Golden State. The California Avocado Commission serves as the official information source for California avocados and the California avocado industry. Visit CaliforniaAvocado.com.