11:11 Systems Recognized for Channel Leadership, Growth and Momentum

FAIRFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--11:11 Systems ("11:11"), a managed infrastructure solutions provider, today announced that the company and its channel leaders have been recognized for the growth and success of its channel program. CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Heather Bouvier, Kendale Miller, Jacquelyn Gonzalez, Natasha Nassiroghli and Chrystina Turner to its Women of the Channel list for 2023. This distinguished list honors the incredible accomplishments of female leaders in the IT channel. Every year, CRN recognizes women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose expertise and vision are leaving a noticeable and commendable mark on the technology industry.

The CRN 2023 Women of the Channel honorees bring their creativity, strategic thinking and leadership to bear in a variety of roles and responsibilities, but all are turning their unique talents toward driving success for their partners and customers. With this recognition, CRN honors these women for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

"We are ecstatic to announce this year's honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they've accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next."

As the number and complexity of cybersecurity threats continue to grow, the risk of cybercrime remains a persistent threat to organizations. The surge in cybercrime incidents, particularly ransomware attacks, is leading IT leaders to take proactive measures to protect their organization's mission critical data. As a result, companies are increasingly relying on 11:11 Systems for securing and protecting their organization's data, no matter where it lives.

This demand for 11:11 Systems solutions has resulted in CRN recognizing 11:11 Systems' partner program as one of the most distinguished partner programs among managed services and cyber resiliency suppliers in the IT channel with its sixth consecutive 5-Star rating in its 2023 Partner Program Guide. For the fourth year, CRN has also named Koorosh Khashayar, 11:11 Systems senior vice president of global channels, to its list of 2023 Channel Chiefs. Khashayar's leadership has been instrumental in strategically aligning the channel programs acquired by 11:11 Systems and expanding its channel portfolio with innovative solutions that help partners seamlessly provide cloud, connectivity and security services to address their customers' needs.

"Our unwavering commitment to the channel and the talented women within it is stronger than ever. Our goal is to provide innovative solutions that help our partners truly make a difference in their business," said Khashayar. "We continue to invest significantly in our partner community by expanding our in-depth managed services training and enablement programs, introducing new security and connectivity solutions, offering new certifications and establishing a dedicated partner development team. We are honored to receive recognition from CRN for these global initiatives. At 11:11 Systems, we are committed to helping our global partners achieve their goals, grow their businesses and exceed their customer's expectations.”

Learn more about 11:11 System's partner program here: https://1111systems.com/partners/partners-overview/

The 2023 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

ABOUT 11:11 SYSTEMS

11:11 Systems is a managed infrastructure solutions provider that holistically addresses the challenges of next-generation managed cloud, connectivity and security requirements. The 11:11 model empowers customers and partners to "Rethink Connected," which includes integrated services that deliver increased performance, optimization and savings. Learn more at 1111Systems.com.