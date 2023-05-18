Emmy® Award-Winning Journalists Taylor Dunn and Rebecca Jarvis and Girls Garage Founder/Executive Director Emily Pilloton-Lam to Serve as Keynote Speakers for BIA/OC’s Women Leadership Conference, Presented by The New Home Company

Emmy® Award-Winning Journalists Taylor Dunn and Rebecca Jarvis and Girls Garage Founder/Executive Director Emily Pilloton-Lam will join BIA/OC’s Women Leadership Conference, Presented by The New Home Company as keynote speakers at the City National Grove in Anaheim on June 9, 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)

Emmy® Award-Winning Journalists Taylor Dunn and Rebecca Jarvis and Girls Garage Founder/Executive Director Emily Pilloton-Lam will join BIA/OC’s Women Leadership Conference, Presented by The New Home Company as keynote speakers at the City National Grove in Anaheim on June 9, 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Building Industry Association of Southern California, Orange County Chapter (BIA/OC) has announced its BIA/OC Women’s Leadership Conference, “Building Your Own Journey,” presented by The New Home Company. The highly anticipated event – now in its eighth year – will take place on June 9, 2023 at City National Grove in Anaheim. Emmy® award-winning journalists Rebecca Jarvis and Taylor Dunn and Girls Garage Founder/Executive Director Emily Pilloton-Lam will serve as the event’s keynote speakers, with additional special guests to be announced.

“We are elated to present such a powerful panel of keynote speakers – influential women with impressive backgrounds and unique stories that are sure to inspire our attendees as they build their own journeys,” said BIA/OC Women’s Leadership Conference Event Chair and Chief Economist of Zonda, Ali Wolf.

Taylor Dunn is a is a two-time Emmy Award-winner, a four-time nominee, and a receipt of Forbes 30 Under 30 in media. She is a producer within ABC News' Specialized Units; the co-producer/writer of The Dropout, an award-winning podcast chronicling the rise and fall of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes as well as season two “The Dropout: Elizabeth Holmes on Trial” which received two Webby awards; the Executive Producer of the Emmy-nominated, Golden Globe-nominated and Critic’s Choice-winning limited series “The Dropout” on Hulu, starring Amanda Seyfried; and producer of the award-winning ABC original documentary “GameStopped”, the first in-depth look at the GameStop culture phenomenon and its impact on the stock market, released exclusively on Hulu. Dunn is the dedicated producer to Chief Business, Technology & Economics Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis, contributing to all ABC News programs including Good Morning America, World News Tonight with David Muir, Nightline, 20/20, This Week with George Stephanopoulos, ABC News Live, and ABC Audio.

As ABC News’ Chief Business, Technology and Economics Correspondent, Rebecca Jarvis reports for all ABC News programs, including “Good Morning America” and “20/20.” She is also the host and creator of two highly acclaimed podcasts, “The Dropout” and “No Limits with Rebecca Jarvis.”

Emily Pilloton-Lam, who has graced the TED stage, CNN, “The Colbert Report,” and more – is the author of three books about the power of community-based architecture. She also lectures for the College of Environmental Design at UC Berkeley.

This year’s BIA/OC Women’s Leadership Conference will open with networking, followed by the program and a luncheon. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in a full lineup of empowering, motivational guest speakers – the event’s most sought-after component.

“It is an honor to be surrounded by inspiring women leaders across a wide variety of industries and disciplines,” said Joan Webb, founder of the BIAOC Women’s Conference. “We are thrilled to come together at this annual conference to celebrate female role models and their incredible contributions to our workforce.”

Registration for “Building Your Own Journey” is now open. Interested attendees can sign up at biasc.org, or by reaching out to Laura Barber directly at lbarber@biasc.org or 949.777.3861.

About BIASC

The Building Industry Association of Southern California is the voice of the region's building industry, with four chapters offering localized services to building professionals from Ventura to the southern tip of Orange County. Throughout its 100-year history, the association has served its builder and associate members by anticipating, protecting, and promoting their common interests through its many programs, services, councils and committees. For more information on the Building Industry Association of Southern California, visit biasc.org. Follow BIASC on social media for the latest industry news: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.