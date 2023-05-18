Collaboration Between Guerrilla RF and the Joint School of Nanoscience & Nanoengineering to Speed Up Verification of Advanced Radio Frequency Solutions

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER), a leading provider of state-of-the-art radio frequency and microwave communications solutions, today announced a collaboration with A&T University and the University of North Carolina’s cutting-edge Joint School of Nanoscience & Nanoengineering (JSNN) for accelerated test & verification of next-generation, advanced radio frequency technologies, and solutions. JSNN is a world leader in nano-related research and education in multiple areas including nanomaterials and computational nanotechnology—which includes the modeling and simulation of devices, structures, and systems.

“With the rapid growth in its end markets, Guerrilla RF needs collaboration partners with cutting-edge fabrication facilities and test equipment to qualify and test its chips and solutions expeditiously,” noted Steven Smith, VP of Quality at the company. “The JSNN center gives us access to advanced analysis tools that speed up design phases and product realization by helping to quickly identify microscopic defects and characterize last-minute changes. This collaboration will enable superior designs and enhanced quality of radio frequency solutions and meet the challenging time-to-market objectives of our end markets and customers,” he concluded.

Advanced tools and techniques at the JSNN include focused ion beam (FIB) cross-sectioning and circuit editing, scanning electron microscopy (SEM) for small geometry inspection, and energy-dispersive x-ray spectroscopy (EDX) for material analysis. These tools enable efficient modification of prototypes, non-destructive package analysis, and verification of fabricated semiconductor solutions.

About Guerrilla RF, Inc.

Founded in 2013, Guerrilla RF, Inc., develops and manufactures high-performance state-of-the-art radiofrequency (RF) and microwave communication solutions for wireless OEMs in multiple high-growth market segments, which include network infrastructure for 5G/4G macro and small cell base stations, cellular repeaters/DAS, automotive telematics, military communications, navigation, and high-fidelity wireless audio. The Company has an extensive portfolio of 100+ high-performance RF and microwave semiconductor devices with 50+ new products in development. As one of the fastest-growing semiconductor firms in the industry, Guerrilla RF drives innovation through its R&D to commercialization initiatives and focuses on product excellence and custom solutions to underserved markets. To date, the Company has shipped over 150 million devices and has repeatedly been included in Inc. Magazine’s annual "Inc. 5000" list. Guerrilla RF recently made the top "Inc. 500" list for the second year in a row. For more information, please visit https://guerrilla-rf.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “anticipate,” or other statements concerning opinions or judgments of the company and its management about future events. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including those described in the company's filings with the SEC available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.