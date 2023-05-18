MOTER Technologies, Inc. Joins the Automotive Edge Computing Consortium

The AECC today announced that MOTER Technologies, Inc., a provider transforming connected vehicle data into insights for automakers and insurers, has joined as a member. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The AECC today announced that MOTER Technologies, Inc., a provider transforming connected vehicle data into insights for automakers and insurers, has joined as a member. (Graphic: Business Wire)

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC) today announced that MOTER Technologies, Inc., a provider transforming connected vehicle data into insights for automakers and insurers, has joined as a member. MOTER’s edge computing and connected car data platform expertise will help AECC further address the significant data communications needs of the connected vehicle services ecosystem.

Global deployments of connected vehicles could climb to hundreds of millions, and potentially billions, of users, creating data services workloads that will push performance boundaries of the Internet. Using existing network resources, AECC’s low-cost, distributed edge computing approach demonstrates how to prioritize data needed for connected vehicle services. MOTER will bring to AECC its cutting-edge insights into edge computing, data science, and managing connected car data to further AECC’s mission.

“We’re excited to join the AECC. Modern vehicles incorporate advanced safety systems generating enormous amounts of valuable sensor data that help us to better understand risk and safety,” said Craig Lozofsky, Chief Operating Officer at MOTER Technologies, Inc. “We are working with automakers to help them unlock the value of this next-gen data and AECC’s work will help us further explore how to realize the potential opportunities.”

“We’re very pleased to welcome MOTER Technologies, Inc. to the AECC,” said the AECC Board of Directors in a joint statement. “MOTER’s technology and mission align with the AECC’s vision and will make an invaluable contribution to AECC’s work, PoCs and working groups as we collaborate on solutions for the next generation of connected vehicle services.”

The AECC accelerates the development of connected vehicle services best practices and new use cases by sharing relevant findings, requirements and technology solutions with industry standards organizations. The AECC’s Proof of Concepts (PoC) Program demonstrates how to meet the expanding data management needs of connected vehicle services, including HD mapping, intelligent driving, mobility-as-a-service and more.

About MOTER Technologies, Inc.

MOTER Technologies is a software and data science company focused on bridging the gap between the automotive and insurance ecosystems. The insurtech company continues research and development begun within its parent organization, with a focus on commercialization of next-gen connected car data and development of new insurance products and services in collaboration with OEMs, Tier 1s, insurance companies and new mobility fleets. http://www.moter.ai

About the AECC

The Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC) is an association of cross-industry, global leaders working to explore the rapidly evolving and significant data and communications needs involved in instrumenting billions of vehicles worldwide. The AECC’s goal is to find more efficient ways to support distributed computing and infrastructure network architectures to support the high-volume data needed for intelligent vehicle services. The AECC’s members are key players in the automotive, high-speed mobile network, edge computing, wireless technology, distributed computing and artificial intelligence markets. For more information about the AECC and its membership benefits, please visit https://aecc.org/.