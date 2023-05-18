Regis to Participate in Fireside Chat with IPO Edge Today at 2:00 PM ET

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, today announced it will participate in a fireside chat with IPO Edge this afternoon at 2:00 PM ET.

The live event will feature Regis President and Chief Executive Officer, Matthew Doctor, EVP and Chief Operating Officer, Jim Lain and EVP and Chief Financial Officer, Kersten Zupfer who will cover topics ranging from:

Regis’ transformation to an asset-light, franchise model

Strategic initiatives that have led to several consecutive quarters of improved profitability and increased system-wide same store sales

Key priorities to elevate its salon brands and business to continue to drive profitable growth in the future

To register for the event, which will include an audience Q&A session and run approximately one-hour, Click Here.

About Regis Corporation

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) is a leader in the haircare industry. As of March 31, 2023, the Company franchised, owned or held ownership interests in 5,203 locations worldwide. Regis’ franchised and corporate locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts®, SmartStyle®, Cost Cutters®, Roosters® and First Choice Haircutters®. Regis maintains an ownership interest in Empire Education Group in the U.S. For additional information about the Company, including a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial information and certain supplemental financial information, please visit the Investor Information section of the corporate website at www.regiscorp.com.