Worldwide Clinical Trials Expands Site Alliance Collaboration to Support Oncology Trials

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In response to the growing and ever-changing clinical research landscape and the need to bring innovative treatments to patients faster, Worldwide Clinical Trials (Worldwide), a leading global, full-service contract research organization (CRO), has expanded its Site Alliance Collaboration with new partners across the United States and Europe. Additions include new relationships with NEXT Oncology in Spain and the pan-European Pratia Research Platform, along with its oncology research units – supported by a dedicated Global Site Alliances role, established at Worldwide last year.

“Pratia is excited to collaborate more strategically with Worldwide Clinical Trials to reduce the time to market for sponsors and, more importantly, for patients,” said Jack Evans, Executive Director, Portfolio Management, Pratia SA. “Through earlier engagement, closer collaboration, and alignment, we can collectively improve patient access to clinical trials and, critically, access to new therapies.”

Early engagement with experienced sites is vital to the success of a clinical trial, especially in oncology trials. Worldwide’s Site Alliance model includes various research sites, from major academic centers to regional private hospitals and community-based sites. Worldwide’s close relationship with the Alliance sites provides the opportunity to interact with sponsors as early as possible in the protocol development process, with a focus on communication and feedback about patient needs. This early engagement, along with Worldwide’s global relationships and extensive knowledge of oncology sites, results in many customer benefits, such as visibility of both trials in progress and upcoming trials for seamless resourcing and planning; and protocol feedback from principal investigators. This model also provides increased awareness for products in competitive markets, expedited feasibility process for quicker selection, and the opportunity to leverage existing relationships with other Worldwide Alliance sites.

Existing Site Alliance relationships for Worldwide include The Christ Hospital™ Health Network and NEXT Oncology (U.S.), among others. “Our goal has always been to grow the NEXT Oncology infrastructure to create access to potentially lifesaving therapies for our cancer patients and those around the globe,” said Dr. Anthony Tolcher, MD, founder of NEXT Oncology. “Not only does this alliance bring new therapies to more patients but also the ability to deliver data to sponsors more quickly with less errors, which helps improve quality of life for those on trials.”

In addition to the new relationships mentioned above, Worldwide has increased its relationships in the United States with the addition of the MultiCare Institute for Research & Innovation, Alliance for Multispecialty Research (AMR), and HonorHealth Research Institute.

“Through our affiliation with Worldwide and its Site Alliance Collaboration, HonorHealth Research Institute is aligned with some of the world’s leading biomedical research institutes,” said Mark A. Slater, Ph.D., CEO, HonorHealth Research Institute. “This global partnership will bring hope and answers to an ever-greater population and provide medical benefit to patients who need our help today, especially those right here in Arizona.”

“As a community-based health system, our patient population has benefited from several oncology and pediatric neurology trials through our relationship with Worldwide,” said Annie Reedy, Chief Research and Education Officer at MultiCare. “We are excited to grow those opportunities through this partnership.”

“Over the past three years, the clinical trials industry has seen unprecedented change and demand, with upward trends for the number of new trials, but limited site capacity often causes delays for complex trials,” said Clare Wallis, President, Oncology Business Unit, Worldwide. “Through our Site Alliance Collaboration, we are able to focus on addressing time-limiting hurdles to reduce the activation period for our sponsors, while sharing the latest feedback from our Alliance sites – with the ultimate goal of ensuring patients have access to advanced clinical trial options.”

About Worldwide Clinical Trials

Worldwide Clinical Trials (Worldwide) is a leading full-service global contract research organization (CRO) that works in partnership with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to create customized solutions that advance new medications – from discovery to reality. Our capabilities include bioanalytical laboratory services, Phase I-IV clinical trials, and post-approval and real-world evidence studies – all powered by our accessible team of clinicians, scientists, and researchers who bring first-hand expertise and a collaborative, personalized approach to each clinical program.

Anchored in our company’s scientific heritage, we are therapeutically focused on cardiovascular, metabolic, neuroscience, oncology, and rare diseases. Our deep therapeutic knowledge enables us to develop flexible plans and quickly solve problems for our customers.

Our team of 3,000+ professionals spans 60+ countries, and believes that through a culture that embraces diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEI&B), everyone plays a vital role in making a world of difference for patients and their caregivers. We are united in cause with our customers to improve the lives of patients through new, innovative therapies.

About the HonorHealth Research Institute

HonorHealth Research Institute is an international destination that is at the forefront of providing patients with a better quality of life through its clinical trials and innovative treatment options. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, the institute’s team of physicians and researchers collaborate with experts from across the nation to offer life-changing therapies, drugs and devices. At the HonorHealth Research Institute, patients have access to tomorrow’s interventions today.

About NEXT Oncology

NEXT Oncology is dedicated to the development of new anticancer agents for patients whose current cancer therapy is no longer working to benefit them and are looking for their next option. NEXT is partnered with Texas Oncology, the largest private oncology practice in the United States with more than 400 referring oncologists, and US Oncology, a network of independent, community-based oncologists in the U.S. This formidable size and reach provide NEXT unprecedented opportunities to transform what has come to be expected from clinical trials of new agents.