DERMA E Launches New Advanced Peptides & Flora Collagen™ Cryo-Gel Mask

SIMI VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DERMA E, a leading natural, clean beauty skincare brand, has launched its latest product, the new Advanced Peptides & Flora Collagen™ Cryo-Gel Mask. This innovative mask delivers powerful multi-peptides, Arginine® and Matrixyl Synthe 6® with Flora-Collagen™ plus Edelweiss Extract and Plant Stem Cells into the skin to promote skin recovery and prepare it for a daytime or nighttime regimen.

The dermatologist recommended Advanced Peptides & Flora Collagen™Cryo-Gel Mask is infused with a blend of plant-based collagen and anti-aging multi-peptides, which help to improve skin's elasticity and firmness. The mask also contains plant stem cells, which are known for their ability to protect and repair skin cells from environmental stressors. The cryo-gel formula helps to soothe and refresh skin, instantly cooling, depuffing and leaving it feeling hydrated and revitalized.

“As part of our effective Skin Restore line, we are thrilled to introduce our new Advanced Peptide & Flora Collagen™ Cryo-Gel Mask with Plant Stem Cells,” said Melinda Salvoza, Sr. Director of New Product Development at DERMA E. “This innovative and highly sensorial formula is designed to provide a luxurious at-home spa experience while delivering powerful anti-aging benefits. We are confident that our customers will love the results.”

The DERMA E Advanced Peptides & Flora Collagen™ Cryo-Gel Mask is vegan, cruelty-free, and free from parabens, sulfates, mineral oil, lanolin, gluten, and GMOs. It is the latest product to join the brand’s fan favorite Skin Restore Collection, which also includes a Gentle Jelly Cleanser, a Serum, both Day & Night Moisturizers, and an Eye Cream. The mask is available for purchase on DERMA E’s website and at select retailers nationwide including Ulta, and will retail for $22.95.

About DERMA E

DERMA E is a leading natural, eco-ethical skincare brand with a global presence. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Simi Valley, California, DERMA E’s mission is to deliver high quality, affordable and natural skincare products to consumers. DERMA E’s products are 100% vegan and cruelty-free and do not contain parabens, sodium lauryl sulfates, petrolatum, mineral oil, artificial colors, gluten, soy or GMOs. For more information on DERMA E, please visit: https://www.dermae.com