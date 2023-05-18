Barnes & Noble Education and Wake Tech Community College to Launch Eagle Advantage, a First Day® Complete Program, to Enhance Student Success

BASKING RIDGE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Barnes and Noble College (BNC), a Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) company and leading solutions provider for the education industry, announced today the upcoming launch of First Day® Complete at Wake Tech Community College. Barnes & Noble College (BNC), which manages BNED’s campus bookstores and associated school branded e-commerce sites, will implement the Eagle Advantage book program for the 21,000 plus undergraduate students who will attend Wake Tech, starting Fall 2023.

With the launch of Eagle Advantage, all Wake Tech undergraduate students will have access to all required textbooks, lab manuals, access codes, digital materials and electronic books in a convenient bundle before the first day of class. For the Fall 2023 semester, the program will be offered to students at no charge, in a Wake Tech promotion called Free Book Fall.

By delivering all course materials via one highly convenient concierge service, First Day Complete ensures students have access to all their required course materials on or before the first day of class, allowing them to engage with course content from day one, making them better prepared and facilitating their academic success. The program offers full academic freedom for faculty, allowing them to select course materials they think are best for their curriculum and leverage BNC’s deep relationships with more than 6,000 publishers, creating a one-stop, simplified experience.

“We’re excited about our partnership with Wake Tech Community College, the largest community college in North Carolina,” said Jonathan Shar, President, Barnes & Noble College. “Eagle Advantage ensures students are prepared to begin learning on day one, driving greater student success while also offering a more affordable and convenient way for students to obtain their course materials. We support Wake Tech’s mission of ‘providing equitable access to education that transforms lives’ and, through this partnership, we will provide a wide range of academic solutions and a seamless retail experience to help drive success for Wake Tech students in the classroom and beyond.”

“As important as textbooks are, most students delay purchasing them because of cost, and many avoid purchasing them altogether,” said Wake Tech President Dr. Scott Ralls. “And that can have a serious impact on their chances of success. We want to give students every advantage, so we’re excited to launch the Eagle Advantage program – and to offer it free of charge for fall.”

One month before classes start, students will receive an email from the Wake Tech bookstore prompting them to select their preferred delivery method for fall semester materials. The bookstore will prepare materials for each student and notify them when materials are available for in-store pickup or have shipped. Digital materials will be automatically delivered to students.

Beginning with the Spring 2024 semester, students in degree programs will be charged a flat fee of $27 per credit hour for the Eagle Advantage book program. At that rate, a full-time student taking 12 credit hours would pay a total of $324 – about 35% to 50% less than if they purchased each book separately. Supplies and toolkits required for certain courses are not included, and must be purchased separately.

Here's what students, faculty and administrators had to say about their experiences using First Day Complete and how it made a positive impact at their institutions. Watch the video, here.

For more information about the Eagle Advantage book program, visit https://www.waketech.edu/student-services/bookstore .

For more information about BNC’s First Day Complete, visit www.bncollege.com/academic-solutions/first-day-complete/.

Barnes & Noble College, a Barnes & Noble Education company, currently operates more than 770 campus stores nationwide. For more information about Barnes & Noble College’s services and locations, visit http://www.bncollege.com.

ABOUT BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is a leading solutions provider for the education industry, driving affordability, access and achievement at hundreds of academic institutions nationwide and ensuring millions of students are equipped for success in the classroom and beyond. Through its family of brands, BNED offers campus retail services and academic solutions, a digital direct-to-student learning ecosystem, wholesale capabilities and more. BNED is a company serving all who work to elevate their lives through education, supporting students, faculty and institutions as they make tomorrow a better, more inclusive and smarter world. For more information, visit www.bned.com.

ABOUT WAKE TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Wake Tech is North Carolina’s largest community college, serving more than 70,000 adults annually, with six campuses (a seventh campus under construction), two training centers, multiple community sites, and a comprehensive array of online learning options. Wake Tech is fully accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools and offers more than 250 associate degrees, diplomas, and certificates that prepare students for university transfer or immediate employment. More than half of those programs can be completed totally online. Wake Tech also offers short-term, non-degree programs as well as public safety training, small business support, customized corporate training, and basic skills courses such as English as a Second Language and high school equivalency preparation. Wake Tech also serves high school students at four Cooperative Innovative High Schools in partnership with Wake County Public Schools. For more information, visit waketech.edu or @waketechcc on social media.