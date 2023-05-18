Revvity Announces New License Agreement for Next-Generation Base Editing Technology

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revvity, Inc. (NYSE: RVTY), today announced a new license agreement with AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) for the technology underlying its Pin-point™ base editing system, a next-generation modular gene editing platform with a strong safety profile.

Dr. Alan Fletcher, Senior Vice President, Life Sciences at Revvity, said, “Our fundamental goal for the Pin-point platform is to translate the technology from pre-clinical research into the clinic, and ultimately, impact patient lives. In that vein, we are delighted to announce this non-exclusive agreement with AstraZeneca to support their creation of cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune-mediated diseases.”

About the technology

The Pin-point system and the underlying base editing technology is designed to enable highly efficient and precise single and multiplex (multi-gene) editing without unintended impact on cell viability or functionality. Compared to traditional CRISPR technologies, which create double-stranded breaks in the DNA, this newer editing system uses a modified Cas enzyme that only nicks one strand of the DNA. This allows for a more controlled approach to gene disruption and base correction.

The Pin-point system differs from other base editing systems in that it is completely modular, allowing different components to be selected for optimal performance specific to the gene targets. Base editing has been demonstrated in T-cells and iPSCs using the Pin-point system, showing that the technology has potential across a range of cell types and therapeutic indications. Revvity has also developed a novel proprietary method to leverage the base editing mechanism to insert genes, such as to create an allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy by knocking in a CAR while knocking out immune markers simultaneously.

The Pin-point base editing system is part of Revvity’s cell and gene therapy portfolio which spans gene modulation and editing, cell analysis, immunoassays, and optimized AAV and lentiviral vector development and manufacturing to improve the specificity, efficacy and safety of cell and gene therapies. Solutions range from functional genomics assays, payload design, QA/QC, and vector optimization through to characterization, automation and process development to help customers achieve their cell and gene therapy research, development and manufacturing goals.

About Revvity

At Revvity, “impossible” is inspiration, and “can’t be done” is a call to action. Revvity provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. Revvity is revolutionizing what’s possible in healthcare, with specialized focus areas in translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics and more.

With 2022 revenue of more than $3 billion and over 11,000 employees, Revvity serves customers across pharmaceutical and biotech, diagnostic labs, academia and governments. It is part of the S&P 500 index and has customers in more than 190 countries.

Stay updated by following our Newsroom, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.