“We The People” Announces March to Protect Democracy

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--We The People – a growing coalition of more than 35 organizations fighting for people of color, women, LGBTQ+ communities, Jewish people, social justice, gun control, and more – will gather in Ft. Lauderdale, FL on Sunday, July 2nd and march together in solidarity against hate-filled legislation sweeping the nation. Iconic labor leader and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta, legendary actress and choreographer Debbie Allen, Parkland survivor and gun control activist David Hogg, trailblazing hip hop artist Trina, national political and civil rights figure Marc Morial, and leading HIV/AIDS and social justice advocate Michael Weinstein are the march’s first Ambassadors.

Partner organizations, so far, include the following:

Planned Parenthood, National Urban League, One Pulse Foundation, National Organization for Women, Safe Schools South Florida, Rural Women in Action, Bridge Builders Foundation, Dream Defenders, League of Women Voters, New Leaders Council, Equality Florida, Calor, Transinclusive, AIDS Taskforce of Greater Cleveland, Social Change, BANS OFF Miami, South Side Help Center, The Joseph & Evelyn Lowery Institute, Decrim305, AHF, Broward Young Dems, SunServe, Thursday’s Child, Dolphin Dems, SAVE.LGBT, The Pride Center, Come Out with Pride Orlando, Avanse Ansanm, Miami Coalition to Advance Racial Equity, Broward House, World AIDS Museum, SPARK, BLACC, Iris House, FLUX, Impulse, and LOUD.

As authoritarian lawmakers and legislatures seek to criminalize immigrants, sexuality, gender expression, Blackness, homelessness, religious freedom, and the teaching of vital history, this country never has seen such a blatant abuse of power against virtually every group of people at the same time. We The People is a movement composed of advocates, mobilizers, and community leaders who are tired of being told what books they can read, what words they can or can’t say, how they can express themselves, and what they can do with their own bodies. Basic constitutional rights are under attack, and We The People cannot stay silent.