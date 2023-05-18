US Bitcoin Corp Secures High-Profile Hosting Contracts

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--US Data Mining Group, Inc. dba US Bitcoin Corp (“USBTC”), a leading industrial-scale operator of bitcoin mining sites for both self-mining and hosted machines, today announced that it has finalized hosting contracts for an aggregate of approximately 150,000 machines with major mining companies, including Marathon Digital, Foundry USA, Sphere 3D, Decimal Group, and TeslaWatt.

USBTC will host these machines at its Charlie, Delta, and Echo sites, which the company operates under its US Mining Infrastructure Operations (“USMIO”) subsidiary. USMIO provides site owners with an industry-first, turnkey site management solution covering all aspects of site operations, including accounting, curtailment, and customer relations.

“Our most recent partnerships with major hosting customers showcase our commitment to collaborative growth and innovation,” said Asher Genoot, President of USBTC. “We continue to expand operations across sites both fully owned by USBTC and operated in partnership with pioneering site owners like Generate Capital and NextEra Energy. We are committed to driving the future of sustainable and efficient Bitcoin mining infrastructure and our ability to secure major hosting contracts at these sites is a testament to this vision and our operating capabilities.”

USBTC’s Charlie and Delta sites are located in Kearney, Nebraska, and Granbury, Texas, respectively. USBTC operates these sites in partnership with Generate Capital, a leading financier and operator of sustainable infrastructure.

USBTC’s Echo site is located in Upton County, Texas, and co-located with a wind farm. USBTC operates the site under a joint venture with NextEra Energy, one of the world's largest energy companies. USBTC entered the joint venture with NextEra Energy in December 2022, when it acquired the 50% membership interest formerly held by Compute North Holdings, Inc. in the joint venture.

About US Bitcoin Corp (USBTC)

USBTC is a leading industrial-scale operator of bitcoin mining sites, specializing in the design, construction, and management of sites with access to low-cost and sustainable sources of energy. The company operates four sites across the United States with a total capacity of more than 730 MW of electricity and generates revenue through self-mining, hosting, managed infrastructure operations, and equipment sales.

USBTC announced an all-stock merger of equals with Hut 8 Mining Corp. on February 7, 2023, which is subject to customary closing conditions. The combined company will be named Hut 8 Corp. and will be a U.S.-domiciled entity.

