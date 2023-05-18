OneStream Software Adds Sophia Smith to its Global Brand Ambassador Lineup

BIRMINGHAM, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneStream Software, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, today announced a brand ambassador sponsorship with American soccer player Sophia Smith. Smith joins PGA TOUR golfer Sepp Straka, French tennis pro Caroline Garcia and British Touring Car Championship driver Nic Hamilton as ambassadors for the OneStream brand.

A 22-year-old Colorado native, Smith plays as a Forward for the Portland Thorns FC in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) as well as the United States women’s national soccer team. As a collegiate student athlete, Smith played for Stanford University and helped lead the team to win a national championship in 2019. Following the championship title, she was selected as the top overall pick in the 2020 NWSL College Draft by the Portland Thorns. Since joining the professional ranks in 2020, Smith has made a significant impact by being the youngest player to lead the United States women’s national soccer team in scoring in a calendar year. She was also named the youngest MVP in league history after scoring 14 regular season goals. Her performance has earned industry accolades and recognition, including being voted the 2023 Women’s World Cup Rising Stars to Know by ESP and named to the 2023 Elite Roster of Next Generation Athletes by BioSteel.

“We are excited for Sophia Smith to join as a brand ambassador for OneStream,” said Tom Shea, CEO at OneStream. “Sophia’s determination and commitment embody the qualities we value as a company as we aim for 100% customer success. Her enthusiasm and passion shine through in everything she does, and she serves as an inspiration for how hard work and determination help overcome challenges to drive success both on and off the field. I look forward to watching Sophia play this summer during the 2023 Women’s World Cup.”

“I understand the challenges it takes to succeed on the field and always push myself to see what I can accomplish,” said Smith. “Having the right tools and resources are critical to performing my best and OneStream shares this vision by providing their customers with streamlined processes and rapid insights to drive improved business performance. I am excited to partner with OneStream to help others lead at speed both on and off the field.”

For more information about Sophia and the OneStream Brand Ambassadors program, visit: https://onestreamsoftware.com/brand-ambassadors/.

About OneStream Software

OneStream provides an intelligent finance platform built to enable confident decision-making and maximize business impact. OneStream unleashes organizational value by unifying data management, financial close and consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics and machine learning. We empower Finance and Operations teams with AI-enabled insights to make faster and more intelligent decisions every single day. All in a single, modern CPM platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company backed by private equity investors KKR, Tidemark, D1 Capital Partners, and IGSB. With nearly 1200 customers, 230 implementation partners and nearly 1300 employees our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestream.com.