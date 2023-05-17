Six Flags Fiesta Texas Partners With IGN Entertainment to Launch ESIX Gaming, the World’s First-ever Theme Park Based Gaming Experience

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Six Flags Fiesta Texas, The Thrill Capital of South Texas, in partnership with IGN Entertainment, today announced the May 20 official launch of ESIX Gaming powered by Coca-Cola™. IGN, the world’s number one entertainment platform, becomes the official streaming and media partner in debuting this new, top-of-the-line competitive gaming campus.

As the largest gaming-focused media platform in the world with over 286M+ unique users, IGN is positioned to bring the excitement of ESIX to gamers of all ages. Through this partnership, Six Flags Fiesta Texas and IGN Entertainment will host and stream a range of competitive events throughout the year featuring the biggest games, teams and IGN’s array of beloved hosts.

“Six Flags Fiesta Texas is excited to partner with IGN Entertainment to launch a new, cutting-edge gaming experience, the first of its kind at any theme park in the world,” said Park President Jeffrey Siebert. “As leaders in the gaming industry, IGN Entertainment brings an unprecedented level of excitement and expertise to ESIX Gaming powered by Coca Cola,” added Siebert.

“With the development of this new state-of-the-art ESIX Gaming arena, Six Flags not only raises the bar for the amusement industry but also shows the world its commitment to the gaming category,” said IGN Strategic Partnerships & Innovation SVP Karl Stewart. “Their new arena offers guests unprecedented access to the latest games, technology and favorite teams in an intimate and highly competitive environment. IGN is honored to support bringing Six Flags’ vision to our audiences around the world.”

ESIX Gaming powered by Coca-Cola™ has incredible features coveted by the gaming community:

Event Stage – Guests will feel the intensity of live tournaments in a 5v5 gaming format;

– Guests will feel the intensity of live tournaments in a 5v5 gaming format; Razer™ Gaming Stations – In partnership with Razer, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, the ESIX experience will include 50 custom-built gaming PC stations. Guests of all skill levels can play, compete and experience their favorite competitive titles on top-of-the-line Razer gaming hardware. Each gaming PC station is equipped with the latest 4080 graphic cards, 280 Hz monitors, and a suite of Razer gear including their latest keyboards, mice and headsets;

– In partnership with Razer, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, the ESIX experience will include 50 custom-built gaming PC stations. Guests of all skill levels can play, compete and experience their favorite competitive titles on top-of-the-line Razer gaming hardware. Each gaming PC station is equipped with the latest 4080 graphic cards, 280 Hz monitors, and a suite of Razer gear including their latest keyboards, mice and headsets; Gaming Console Stations – Console competitors will also be supported with the newest next-generation consoles and professional-grade Razer controllers at five console stations;

– Console competitors will also be supported with the newest next-generation consoles and professional-grade Razer controllers at five console stations; Razer Live Streaming Station – Guests will have the opportunity to broadcast and host their own live content from an ultimate professional livestream setup that includes Razer’s multi-tasking Stream Controller, professional dynamic microphone, Razer’s 4k webcam, key lights and an iconic Razer gaming chair;

– Guests will have the opportunity to broadcast and host their own live content from an ultimate professional livestream setup that includes Razer’s multi-tasking Stream Controller, professional dynamic microphone, Razer’s 4k webcam, key lights and an iconic Razer gaming chair; Bar, Restrooms and Enhanced Amenities – Guests can relax in the ultramodern 52-seat lounge with cell phone charging stations, sip a signature cocktail from the new bar menu or test and purchase the latest gaming equipment;

– Guests can relax in the ultramodern 52-seat lounge with cell phone charging stations, sip a signature cocktail from the new bar menu or test and purchase the latest gaming equipment; Coke VIP Lounge (second floor) – During events, athletes are able to relax and enjoy the upscale, full-service environment and watch live streaming game play; and

– During events, athletes are able to relax and enjoy the upscale, full-service environment and watch live streaming game play; and Zaragoza Theater – A 1,601-seat, full-sized theater can be used for esports events and game play during large scale tournaments.

ESIX Gaming powered by Coca-Cola™ debuts Saturday, May 20. Visit www.sixflags.com/fiestatexas for updates on this and all the exciting developments for the 2023 season.

About Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Six Flags Fiesta Texas, The Thrill Capital of South Texas, is home to more than 60 rides, shows and attractions. Opened in 1992, the park was built on the site of an old limestone quarry, which provides a spectacular backdrop for such exciting roller coasters as Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger, The Iron Rattler, Batman: The Ride and Superman Krypton Coaster. In addition, Fiesta Texas boasts an impressive line-up of seasonal events and live entertainment, including Mardi Gras Festival, Fright Fest, and Holiday in the Park.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of water parks in North America, with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. For 62 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks, and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

About IGN

IGN Entertainment is one of the leading Internet media companies focused on video games and entertainment. IGN reaches more than 288 million monthly users around the world, and is followed by more than 51MM social and YouTube followers. With an extremely engaged audience, watching over 566MM minutes of content monthly. IGN also publishes daily content on 34 platforms including TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat Discover. Established in 1996, IGN is headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices in San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Sydney and London. IGN content is localized in 25 languages and 112 countries and hosted on websites and native applications on mobile, connected TV, and Xbox and PlayStation platforms. For more information, visit IGN.com and follow @IGN on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

About Razer

Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand made For Gamers. By Gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, Razer has designed and built the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services. Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops. With over 200 million users, Razer’s software platform includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma RGB (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system supporting thousands of devices and hundreds of games/apps), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher). Razer also offers payment services for gamers, youth, millennials and Gen Z. Razer Gold is one of the world’s largest game payment services, and Razer Fintech provides fintech services in emerging markets. Founded in 2005, Razer is dual headquartered in Irvine, California and Singapore, with regional headquarters in Hamburg and Shanghai and 19 offices worldwide.