Heritage Cannabis Entering the Recreational Cannabis-Infused Beverage Vertical

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it is entering the recreational cannabis-infused beverage market in Canada. Through a sales and distribution agreement with a leading producer of beverage products, BevCanna, Heritage will utilize its distribution channels and penetration with the provincial boards to bring some of the top performing beverages to market across the country.

“Through a partnership with BevCanna, Heritage will help boost the distribution and accelerate sales of BevCanna products, including one of Canada’s favourites - Keef Cola. This partnership introduces a new vertical and revenue stream for Heritage in an efficient manner, using our well established distribution network in Canada,” said David Schwede, CEO of Heritage. “Cannabis-infused beverages are a strong volume product with solid margins, and will be a great addition to our portfolio of offerings.”

About Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.

Heritage Cannabis is a leading cannabis company offering innovative products to both the medical and recreational legal cannabis markets in Canada and the U.S., operating under two licensed manufacturing facilities in Canada. The company has an extensive portfolio of high-quality cannabis products under the brands Purefarma, Pura Vida, RAD, Premium 5, Thrifty, Adults Only, feelgood., the CB4 suite of medical products in Canada and ArthroCBD in the U.S.

