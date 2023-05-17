During Busy Book Launch, Local Author Emma Nadler Pauses to Speak at Daughter’s School, Franklin Center

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Local author Emma Nadler released her memoir on May 9th, called The Unlikely Village of Eden (Central Recovery Press). Although it’s her first book, it’s garnering acclaim from other authors like Adam Grant who called it, “A stunning debut memoir by a gifted writer and psychotherapist.”

In the midst of a busy week of signings and interviews, she’s pausing to deliver the keynote at an event for the nonprofit Franklin Center. The topic and the audience are a perfect fit. Her book, a funny and hopeful memoir about learning to adapt when life doesn’t go to plan, tells the story of her daughter, Eden. Born with a genetic deletion, Eden and her family faced many challenges in completely uncharted territory. Now in first grade, Eden is thriving at Franklin Academy and Franklin Therapy.

“The team at Franklin is definitely a part of our village,” says Nadler. “When they asked me if I would speak, I made time for this. Sharing our stories is what connects us. And when we’re connected, we can help each other.”

The breakfast fundraising event, called Minds of All Kinds, celebrates the neurodivergent population served by Franklin Center through its five interrelated programs: a school; a camp; after-school enrichment; mental, physical, and behavior therapy; and young adult transitions. Previously known as Academy of Whole Learning, their new name celebrates a generous donor family, Robert and Teri Crosby. Robert (whose middle name is Franklin) was diagnosed with autism as an adult, and is acutely aware of how different his time in school could have been, if he had access to a place like Franklin Center.

Emma Nadler

Emma Nadler is an author, speaker, and psychotherapist. In her private practice, she helps people better understand and tolerate emotions, build deeper relationships, and find meaning in life’s challenges. She is passionate about transforming her own experiences as a parent of a child with disabilities into empathy, compassion, humor, and of course, stories. She lives in Minnesota with her (never boring) family. Her essays have appeared in Role Reboot and Scary Mommy, among others. To learn more, visit EmmaNadler.com

Franklin Center

Franklin Center is a multi-service nonprofit focused on unlocking potential for neurodivergent individuals through academic, social, emotional, and mental health services. It includes an accredited K-12 private school (Franklin Academy), after-school activities (Franklin Enrichment), summer programs (Camp Franklin), a mental and behavioral health center (Franklin Therapy), and an adult education transitions program (Franklin Capstone). Franklin Center, previously known as the Academy of Whole Learning, was founded in 2003 by a group of parents seeking a different educational model. Franklin Center — where the amazing happens.

To learn more about Franklin Center and how you can support the growing need, contact Kelsey Goth, Associate Advancement Manager at (952) 737-6900 or kelsey.goth@franklinmn.org. You can also visit www.franklinmn.org.