Polygon Labs and Horizon Form Strategic Alliance to Advance Sequence’s Wallet and Developer Stack on Polygon Supernets and Polygon zkEVM

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Horizon Blockchain Games, a web3 infrastructure and gaming company, and Polygon Labs, a growth and development team for the Polygon protocols, announced a strategic alliance aimed at revolutionizing web3 infrastructure. Horizon’s Sequence product is a leading web3 developer platform: its modular all-in-one web3 developer stack and smart wallet provide the tools that will unlock improved scalability, security, and user experience for blockchain technology. Horizon has integrated Sequence's cutting-edge wallet and infrastructure stack with Polygon Supernets: a dedicated app-chains providing enterprises and other app developers the ability to customize and extend blockspace based on their needs.

Sequence is a recommended web3 wallet and infrastructure stack for projects to accelerate development on the highly-performant and customizable Polygon Supernets. The strategic alliance will offer credits to encourage projects to build on Polygon Supernets with Sequence. Sequence will provide a suite of seamless developer tools, including Sequence Wallet, Token & NFT APIs, Indexer, Relayer, Node Gateway, Marketplaces, and SDKs, to projects building and using Polygon Supernets, Polygon zkEVM, and Polygon PoS.

Sequence has a successful track record of joining forces with Polygon, having collaborated on projects like SuperGaming’s Tower Conquest, Cool Cats, BoomLand, Magic Eden, Sunflower Land, and more. Now, Sequence is providing developers and brands with a reliable suite of web3 tools through Sequence's all-in-one stack. The strategic alliance aims to enhance the overall web3 development and integration experience for everyone involved in the Polygon ecosystem.

The strategic alliance is built on top of a longstanding relationship between Horizon and Polygon Labs. In addition to Sequence, the Horizon team built their web3 trading card game, Skyweaver, on the Polygon PoS due to the network’s scalability, environmental sustainability, and speed of transactions to ensure player experience is intuitive for Skyweaver’s players, most of whom are first-time web3 users.

"We are thrilled to form this strategic alliance with Polygon Labs," said Peter Kieltyka, CEO of Horizon. "Together, we’re building the infrastructure for the future of web3, providing developers with the tools they need to build decentralized applications that are secure, scalable, and accessible to all, while providing seamless, user-friendly experiences."

“Horizon is a long-standing collaborator in the Polygon ecosystem, and integrating their Sequence Wallet and developer stack into Polygon Supernets marks another significant stride in building web3 infrastructure on Polygon," said Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon Labs. "Polygon Supernets provide a high-performance, low-cost, and interoperable solution for dApps, and with Sequence's cutting-edge wallet and infrastructure stack, developers will have a more seamless and efficient way to build and innovate.”

This strategic alliance between Horizon and Polygon Labs creates a clear path for brands and developers to enter the web3 ecosystem by offering credits to projects building on Polygon Supernets with Sequence. Through their all-in-one Sequence stack, Horizon accelerates and simplifies web3 development and content creation, improves user experience, and makes web3 easy, fun, and accessible for everyone.

About Horizon and Sequence

Horizon makes web3 easy, fun, and accessible for users and builders. Sequence is the all-in-one developer platform + smart wallet that makes building web3 games and applications easy. Sequence provides developers and brands with a smart wallet, Token and NFT APIs, Indexer, Relayer for gasless transactions, Onramps, Node Gateway, Marketplaces, SDKs for mobile, Unity and Unreal Engine, and more, giving builders the tools they need to deliver seamless web3 experiences to their users. Sequence is built by Horizon, the creators of Skyweaver — named 2022’s best blockchain game, and the ERC-1155 semi-fungible token (SFT) standard.

Website | Twitter | Discord | Documentation

About Polygon Labs:

Polygon Labs develops Ethereum scaling solutions for Polygon protocols. Polygon Labs engages with other ecosystem developers to help make available scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchain infrastructure for Web3. Polygon Labs has initially developed a growing suite of protocols for developers to gain easy access to major scaling solutions, including layer 2s (zero-knowledge rollups), sidechains, app-specific chains and data availability protocols. Scaling solutions that Polygon Labs initially developed have seen widespread adoption with tens of thousands of decentralized apps, unique addresses exceeding 261 million, over 1.4 million smart contracts created and 2.7 billion total transactions processed since inception. The existing Polygon network is home for some of the biggest Web3 projects, such as Aave, Uniswap, and OpenSea, and well-known enterprises, including Robinhood, Stripe and Adobe. Polygon Labs is carbon neutral with the goal of leading Web3 in becoming carbon negative.

If you're an Ethereum Developer, you're already a Polygon developer! Leverage Polygon’s fast and secure txns for dApps you develop, get started here.

Website | Twitter | Developer Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Discord | Instagram | Facebook