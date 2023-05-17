Options Announces Testing of OpenAI with Real Time Market Data in Azure

LONDON & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Options Technology, the leading provider of capital markets services and market data, today announced it is now actively testing OpenAI's cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology for real-time market data analysis in Microsoft Azure.

The testing and integration of OpenAI's technology into Options Technology’s extensive global market data platform and backbone is expected to offer clients unparalleled market insight and analysis.

Options Technology’s President and CEO, Danny Moore, commented, "As a pioneer in the field of financial services, Options continues to push the boundaries of what is possible by embracing OpenAI's cutting-edge technology and automation capabilities. We now have the potential to revolutionise the way we analyse and interpret market data and we are excited to be one of the first in the industry to test this technology in a live environment alongside Microsoft Azure.

We have a long-standing reputation for innovation and excellence, and our adoption of OpenAI's technology is a prime example of our commitment to transforming the financial services sector and bolstering our portfolio of services with the most innovative and sophisticated tools, technology and automation infrastructure.”

The firm expects to continue testing OpenAI's technology throughout the coming months, with plans for further integration across its global network and infrastructure to enable its clients to make data-driven decisions swiftly and accurately.

Today’s news comes as the latest in a series of exciting developments for Options Technology, including its trading its Microsoft Solutions Partner status for Infrastructure, its partnership with KX and completion of SOC compliance for a 12th consecutive year.

In 2019, Options received investment from Boston-based Private Equity Firm, Abry Partners. This investment has enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform whilst expanding its reach in key financial centres globally.

About Options Technology (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses, and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Auckland, Options are well placed to service its customers on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK’s leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT, and visit our LinkedIn page.

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.