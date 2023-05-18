Vonage Selected by KDDI Web Communications to Advance Digital Transformation and Customer Engagement for Businesses in Japan

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, today announced a new collaboration with KDDI Web Communications, Inc that will bring the Vonage Communications Platform to customers in Japan, targeting this autumn.

The fully-programmable Vonage Communications Platform (VCP) enables businesses to transform how they communicate and operate - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements. VCP allows for the integration of video, voice, chat, messaging, AI and verification into existing products, workflows and systems, while Vonage’s conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction.

To date, KDDI Web Communications has provided support for a wide range of cloud communications solutions to customers for many use cases, including the rapid development of large-scale contact centres, deploying two-factor verification by SMS, and development of online sales tools using video calls during the pandemic.

KDDI Web Communications plans to start trial service provision of Vonage’s communications solutions this summer, with the aim of growing its clients’ businesses by moving KDDI Web Communications business to Vonage to provide new and broader forms of communications, leveraging Vonage’s extensive experience and expertise as a pioneer in Japan’s CPaaS¹ market.

“We’re excited to partner with KDDI Web Communications to enable more businesses in Japan to take advantage of Vonage’s customer engagement platform,” said Tetsuro Nishimura, Country Manager, Japan, at Vonage. “This partnership not only offers us a great opportunity to innovate and grow together in Japan, but also to enable more businesses to differentiate themselves and create meaningful connections, conversations and engagements with customers.”

Founded in 2001 in the United States, Vonage serves more than 120,000 business customers, has a global community of more than one million registered developers and a highly scaled platform. Vonage’s solutions have facilitated transformative projects for multiple startups and established companies across Asia including Carousell, PT. Telekomunikasi, Kakao, Doctor Anywhere, Manulife, PUBG Corporation, Insung Information, Spacely and more.

To find out more about Vonage, visit www.vonage.com. To learn more about KDDI Web Communications, visit www.kddi-webcommunications.co.jp.

¹Abbreviation for Communications Platform as a Service. A cloud service that connects various communication channels via an application programming interface (API).

About Vonage

Vonage, a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.

About KDDI Web Communications

In 1997, KDDI Web Communications founded “CPI”, a rental server business, and in 2009, began offering a website creation service "Jimdo". In December 2022, the company opened "SHARE LOUNGE Gaienmae," a space that combines the functionality of a shared office with the coziness of a lounge, and "FLAT BASE," an event space that facilitates communication.

From July 1, 2022, transferred under the umbrella of “KDDI Digital Divergence Holdings”, a holding company specializing in DX. KDDI Digital Divergence Holdings aims to expand its DX business through the collaboration of four operating companies that possess the capabilities essential for DX promotion, including cloud computing and agile.

KDDI Web Communications: https://www.kddi-webcommunications.co.jp

KDDI Digital Divergence Holdings: https://www.kddi-digital.com/