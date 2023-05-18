Vonage Partners with Meta to Enable Secure and Instant Payments through WhatsApp in Singapore

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has partnered with WhatsApp as a Business Solution Provider, to launch payments on the messaging app in Singapore. With this new capability, Vonage Conversational Commerce, powered by Jumper.ai, enables businesses and consumers to benefit from seamless, end-to-end shopping experiences, from discovery to engagement and payments, all within WhatsApp.

Vonage Conversational Commerce enables brands to create omnichannel, messaging-first customer buying experiences across popular messaging, social and web platforms such as WhatsApp, Messenger, Apple Business Chat, Instagram, Twitter, SMS, LINE, Google Business Messages, brand websites, and more. As messaging becomes more important to consumers across the globe as a quick and direct way of connecting with their favourite brands, Vonage’s application meets the needs of major global brands, helping them to connect with consumers, while also turning these conversations into richer AI-enabled customer experiences.

Additional value and scalability are provided by Vonage’s Communications APIs, including the capability to seamlessly invite buyers to a live video interaction with an in-store associate or customer service agent in just one click. This allows consumers to engage in personal conversations about products from anywhere while helping retailers build trusted relationships with customers.

Seamless and secure payments on WhatsApp in Singapore, enabled for businesses by Vonage Conversational Commerce, will transform the way people and businesses in Singapore connect. With an estimated 1 billion+ users connecting with businesses across Meta’s messaging services every week¹, the ability to process payments securely through WhatsApp will enable companies to deliver a differentiated, and real-time customer experience, which will boost customer engagement and build loyalty.

#NOEXCUSES, a boutique fitness studio, is now leveraging Vonage’s payments capability to collect fees and rental payments from customers through WhatsApp, along with homeware and fashion brands such as Tyetye, which is using WhatsApp to get closer to consumers and enable payments to provide a seamless experience to its customers.

“Backed by the power of the full Vonage Communications Platform, we are delighted to meet customers' evolving needs with Vonage Conversational Commerce powered by Jumper.ai - providing embedded commerce capabilities to drive more engaging and seamless shopping experiences through WhatsApp,” said Yash Kotak, Sr. Director of Product Management at Vonage. “This development highlights our commitment to continue pushing the boundaries of conversational commerce and empowering businesses throughout Singapore to create meaningful relationships with their customers.”

