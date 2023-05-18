NuriFlex Holdings Inc. and AhnLab Blockchain Company, Inc. sign MoU for NuriTopia Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NuriFlex Holdings Inc. (“NuriFlex Holdings”) has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (“MoU”) with AhnLab Blockchain Company, Inc. (“ABC”). The two companies will collaborate on the NuriTopia project and the Web3 wallet (“Project”) in various regions, leveraging the technology and business development capabilities of both parties.

NuriFlex Holdings is involved in designing and developing a blockchain-based metaverse ecosystem that offers various virtual worlds and digital experiences for different services. The company is currently investing in the metaverse project, which is expected to launch this year. The project will offer users from around the world the opportunity to participate in a virtual metaverse world where they can create and interact with other users in a way that emulates real life.

AhnLab is a leading cybersecurity company based in South Korea, and AhnLab Blockchain Company is its subsidiary that provides a safe and convenient blockchain wallet service based on AhnLab’s security DNA. The ABC Wallet is a Web3 wallet that offers various benefits to users, including key recovery services, fraud protection, support for four mainnets- Ethereum, Klaytn, Binance and Polygon.

The partnership between NuriFlex Holdings and AhnLab Blockchain Company aims to enhance the NuriTopia users’ wallet experience with industry-leading security features, bolstered by AhnLab's expertise in cybersecurity.

About NuriFlex Holdings Inc.

Located in Vancouver, BC, Canada, NuriFlex Holdings Inc. (www.nuri.ca) is a parent company to the NuriFlex Group, including NuriFlex Inc. (USA) (www.nuriflex.com), NuriFlex Co., Ltd. (Korea) (www.nuriflex.co.kr), NuriVoice Co., Ltd. (Korea) (www.nurivoice.com), NuriVista Co., Ltd. (Korea) (www.nurivista.com), NuriBill Co., Ltd. (Korea) (www.nuribill.com), MediHub Co., Ltd. (Korea) (www.medihub.kr) and more. NuriFlex Group provides solutions like metaverse platform, digital payment, AMI & Energy Platform, VoIP & Communication platform, and medical consulting platform. Learn more at www.nuri.ca

About AhnLab Blockchain Company, Inc.

AhnLab Blockchain Company provides a safe and convenient blockchain wallet service based on AhnLab’s security DNA. Through continuous technology development for Smart Contracts, NFTs, and Audits, we aim for a future where individuals and businesses can conduct safe transactions in Metaverse and Web3 environments. Based on extensive experience and latest security technology, AhnLab Blockchain Company provides a safe and convenient cryptocurrency wallet that can be reached to users of all ages and cultures. Learn more at https://myabcwallet.io/en/