Mednow Announces Partnership With Medcan Health Management Inc. to Deliver Collaborative, Interdisciplinary Healthcare

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mednow Inc (TSXV: MNOW) (OTCQX:MDNWF), Canada’s on-demand virtual pharmacy has been named the preferred virtual pharmacy partner for Medcan Health Management Inc. (“Medcan”) and its valued clients.

Mednow is focused on improving the delivery of pharmacy services in Canada through digitization to provide better patient access to pharmacists, doctors and other healthcare professionals.

Mednow offers instant access to pharmacists in the Mednow app (Apple | Android | web browser) or on the phone (1-855-MEDNOW-1) and offers fast, free delivery of prescription medication.

“At Medcan, we’re always striving to bring our valued clients the highest level of service and incredible level of care through integrated, comprehensive and convenient health and wellness services, including ensuring they have easy access to a premium pharmacy experience,” said Shaun Francis, CEO and Chair of Medcan.

“By partnering with Mednow, our Medcan clients will not only have a new option to get their prescription medications, over the counter products or supplements, but also the added benefit of always-on access to knowledgeable pharmacists who can help ensure they’re taking medications correctly,” said Francis.

“Mednow is proud to partner with Medcan, a pioneer in high quality healthcare in Canada and an ideal partner to work with to reduce care fragmentation and enhance collaboration between our two healthcare professions,” said Ali Reyhany, CEO and Co-Founder of Mednow.

“Our proprietary technology provides seamless access to our pharmacy team, which deploys the latest health technologies and best practices in pharmacy to optimize patient care. Texting your pharmacist, automatic refill reminders and the availability of Pillsmart™ medication packs are just some of the ways Mednow can help Medcan’s mutual patients,” said Reyhany.

About Mednow

Mednow (TSXV: MNOW) (OTCQX:MDNWF) is a healthcare technology company offering virtual access with a high-standard of care. Designed with accessibility and quality of care in mind, Mednow provides virtual pharmacy and telemedicine services as well as doctor home visits through an interdisciplinary approach to healthcare that is focused on the patient experience. Mednow’s services include free at-home delivery of medications, doctor consultations, a user- friendly interface for easy upload, transfer, and refill of prescriptions, access to healthcare professionals through an intuitive chat experience and the specialized PillSmart™ system that packages prescriptions in easy-to-use daily dose packs, each labelled with the date and time of the next dose.

About Medcan

As a leader in integrated, proactive healthcare and wellness services, Medcan offers a multi- disciplinary team of medical experts including primary family physicians, dermatologists, registered dietitians, psychologists, chiropractors, physiotherapists and fitness trainers— along with convenient appointments, coordination of specialist referrals, and specialty tests in areas such as genetics. Medcan’s flagship Annual Health Assessment is comprehensive evidence- based and physician-led preventative health tool that uses the most advanced screening technology available.

Medcan offers different levels of membership for individuals and families for ongoing care, as well as personalized solutions and programs for employers who want to provide the best-in- class health and wellness programs for their employees and families. Located in downtown Toronto (150 York St.), Oakville (2275 Upper Middle Rd.), Muskoka (84 Joseph St. Unit #2 - Port Carling, On.) and coming soon to Collingwood, Ontario, Medcan is here to help you live well, for life.

