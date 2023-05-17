SPEE3D Wins Office of the Secretary of Defense Manufacturing Technology “Point of Need Challenge”

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SPEE3D, a leading metal additive manufacturing company, announced it was named a winner of the Office of the Secretary of Defense Manufacturing Technology (OSD ManTech) “Point of Need Challenge” for solutions to support forward-deployed forces in austere environments. The program will invest nearly $2.5 million, with industry partners contributing another $700,000 in cost share.

SPEE3D will showcase its patented Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing (CSAM) technology and ability to successfully 3D-print metal parts in sub-freezing environments equivalent in quality to the same parts printed, on the same technology, in a shop or lab environment. This live exercise will occur later this year at the Army’s Engineer Research and Development Center’s Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory (CRREL) in Hanover, New Hampshire.

Applications were accepted from 60+ organizations. Just 11 teams made the final round, requiring a live presentation at the Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing (ARM) Institute in Pittsburgh, PA. The event showcased technologies generated by member companies of the Department of Defense Manufacturing Innovation Institutes (MIIs). Invited finalists were evaluated by a panel of 13 judges from the Military Services, Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), Defense Innovation Unit, OSD ManTech, and Joint Staff.

A total of six projects from five MIIs were selected for approval. The projects covered three challenges: the Warfighter Medical, Health, and Nutrition Challenge; the Staying in the Fight Challenge; and the Cyber Challenge. SPEE3D entered the Staying in the Fight Challenge and partnered with LIFT as their contracted MII. LIFT is a registered DoD MII headquartered in Detroit, overseen by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering.

“Given our proven track record of working with the military in very hot and dry environments, we look forward to demonstrating our expeditionary manufacturing and repair capabilities in sub-freezing conditions,” said Byron Kennedy, CEO of SPEE3D. “We are honored to work with the OSD to showcase our patented Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing technology.”

About SPEE3D

SPEE3D is a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company dedicated to the research, development, and delivery of metal 3D printers and integrated systems utilizing its patented Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing (CSAM) technology. SPEE3D advanced manufacturing solutions offer significantly faster production than traditional metal manufacturing for a wide range of materials. More information: https://spee3d.com/