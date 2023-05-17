State of the Art Outpatient Optical Center for Diabetics Slated for September Groundbreaking in Philadelphia, PA

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pediatric and adult diabetic patients in Philadelphia can look forward to accessing specialized optical care this year thanks to the efforts of a collaboration between four optical industry chief executive officers.

Tioga Diabetic Optical Laboratories, a cutting-edge black-owned commercial ophthalmic facility based in Philadelphia, PA has formed a strategic partnership with Satisloh North America, DAC Technologies, Norwood Device & Diagnostics, and Eye Designs, LLC to support an ophthalmic manufacturing laboratory and outpatient center dispensary to provide high-quality eye care to persons with diabetes.

The center, within the Independent Optical Laboratories and Tioga District Preventative Health Hub®, aims to address healthcare disparities within black and brown populations in underserved communities across Philadelphia and Pennsylvania state. The intent is to increase early identification of glaucoma, cataracts, high blood pressure and diabetes, increase the rate of yearly eye exams among adults with diabetes, reduce mortality rates among adults with diabetes, and widen the span of diabetes education. The center will also offer increased access to diabetic eyewear, retinal exams, and health management programs.

As strategic partners, the CEO’s of Satisloh North America, DAC Technologies, Norwood Device & Diagnostics, and Eye Designs have provided each of their companies’ extensive industry expertise and resources to assist in speeding up the development of the design-build facility and the opening date. Integral aspects to the success of the development includes equipment coordination, designing and efficiently laying out the facility for future growth and expansion, technology integration, engineering, and referrals to suppliers. Satisloh North America has also agreed to provide at no charge, academy training for their new employees to include certifications on the specific equipment trained on at the Satisloh academy, (Germantown, WI).

"We are excited to partner with Satisloh North America, DAC Technologies, Norwood Device & Diagnostics, and Eye Designs CEO’s to establish Tioga Diabetic Optical Laboratories," said Dr. Chelsie Firmin, founding partner of Tioga Optical Labs. "With their expertise and on-going advisory, we are confident that we will provide high-quality eye care at scale to pre-diabetic and diabetes patients in the region."

Ground breaking for the facility will begin on September 22nd. During the 12-18 month construction period, the center will operate as a virtual lab for pediatric and diabetic eyeglasses, lenses, prescriptions, frames, coatings and associated parts for repairs and replacements.

Tioga website: www.tiogaoptical.com