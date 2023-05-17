Tioga Diabetic Optical Laboratories: Black Owned Ophthalmic Lab and Urban Healthcare Developer Collaborate to Re-establish Manufacturing in North Philadelphia’s Tioga Community

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A black-owned ophthalmic lab proprietor and an urban healthcare real estate development firm have joined forces to restore manufacturing to the North Philadelphia neighborhood of Nicetown -Tioga. The partnership will produce the development of a design-build state-of-the-art fully automated ophthalmic goods manufacturing facility, and 34 livable wage jobs for residents, persons with low and moderate income and women who were formally incarcerated.

Social impact investor and urban healthcare real estate development firm TPP Capital Holdings TR and Dr. Chelise Firmin, O.D., CEO of Tioga Diabetic Optical Laboratories comprise the key partnership. The effort is supported by an $3.8 million investment from TPP Capital Holdings for site acquisition, design-build of the core/shell and green energy measures for the facility. The collaborators intend to provide a resource for the production of essential consumer products, and create employment opportunities in optical medical device assembly and healthcare-related arenas within North Philadelphia where healthcare disparities are highest. A subsequent partnership between four optical industry CEO's will ensure the venture is a success.

The Tioga Diabetic Optical Laboratories will be strategically located near anchor life science and healthcare providers – two blocks west of Temple University Hospital and Temple University Health Sciences Campus (TUHSC). The state-of-the-art 5 Story manufacturing facility to be built in a SBA HubZone, Federal Qualified Opportunity and BioLaunch 611+ Keystone Innovation Zone will house an ophthalmic lab boasting the industry’s most advanced digital and anti-reflective coating technologies and surfacing machines. It will include two eyewear production labs, examination rooms, an outpatient pediatric and adult diabetes center, training rooms for medical professionals, an optical dispensary and corporate offices.

With support from Satisloh North America, DAC Technologies, Norwood Device & Diagnostics, and Eye Designs, the Tioga Optical Laboratory breaks ground and begins construction in September.

During the 12–18 month construction period the business will operate as a virtual corporate and institutional lab for OSHA approved safety glasses, pediatric and diabetic eyeglasses, lenses, frames, coatings and associated parts for repairs and replacements.

For more information visit www.tiogaoptical.com