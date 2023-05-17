MatSing delivers high-capacity mobile connectivity at 3 NBA Conference Finals venues.

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MatSing, the pioneer of high-capacity lens antennas, today announced its two new lens antenna deployments delivering improved connectivity at the NBA Conference finals. Following their successful streaks in the semifinals, the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, and Denver Nuggets are gearing up to compete for the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy. As fans head out to Crypto.com Arena, Kaseya Center, and TD Garden to enjoy game-day, they can be assured they’ll experience unparalleled mobile connectivity.

Technology has become an essential aspect of the game experience for fans whether it be checking on fantasy statistics or sharing the event across social platforms. As this continues to increase with the introduction of virtual realities and apps tailored to the venue itself, the deployment of MatSing’s technology allows the venue to deliver high-capacity and fast-speed connectivity and advance their experiential offerings for all attendees.

“Our patented lens antenna technology is designed to boost mobile network performance where the stadiums need it most, for the fans,” said Bo Larsson, MatSing CEO. “With the integration of technology becoming more prevalent for basketball fans, the need for increased speed, bandwidth, and capacity within the venue setting is now a necessity. Equipped to deliver reliable 4G LTE and 5G services across multiple carriers, our lens antennas provide the ideal capacity and performance upgrade fans need.”

MatSing leverages patented light-weight metamaterials and unique design to distinguish its high-performance antennas. Delivering high sectorization without signal interference, fewer number of antenna locations are typically required guaranteeing seamless and cost-effective integration into stadium infrastructures.

In advance of the ongoing NBA conference finals, the small, sphere-shaped antennas have been installed in ceilings and elevated structures at Crypto.com Arena, Kaseya Center, and TD Garden to ensure fans receive the enhanced network signals they’re looking for to make their game-day memorable forever.

About MatSing

Founded in 2005, MatSing has developed and patented new meta-materials to create the world’s first lightweight and multibeam Lens Antennas. This new approach for high-performance, high-capacity antenna design is more efficient and offers key advantages over traditional antennas, the ability to provide broadband coverage, emit and maintain multiple beams, and to do so cleanly with minimal RF interference. Nationwide coverage isn’t the only critical challenge facing telecoms companies, and MatSing’s Lens antenna solution is ideal to meet the capacity demands at outdoor events, stadiums and macro uses in cities, suburbs, and rural areas. Each antenna can provide multiple independent sectors, up to 48, providing the highest capacity across multiple bands with the fewest antennas possible. MatSing lens technology is the perfect fit for 4G LTE and 5G mobile broadband coverage, and it is the most cost-effective network densification tool in the industry.

