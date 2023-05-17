NeuroBlade Announces Industry’s First Processor for Analytics, Speeding Workloads up to 100x

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeuroBlade, pioneering the new standard for data analytics acceleration that will speed time to insight and improve query performance on petabyte-sized datasets, today announced that the NeuroBlade SQL Processing Unit (SPU™) will be available with select Dell Power Edge servers. This solution will provide customers with the reliability and security they have come to expect from Dell Technologies, coupled with the industry’s first processor architecture proven to accelerate high throughput data analytics workloads.

“This collaboration with Dell Technologies significantly strengthens our go-to-market strategy and reinforces the rapidly increasing market demand for new innovative and powerful solutions,” said Elad Sity, CEO and co-founder of NeuroBlade. “The work we have done enables organizations to keep up with their exponential data growth, while taking their analytics performance to new levels, and creating a priceless competitive advantage for them. This success couldn’t have been achieved without our engineering team, who have been collaborating with companies like Dell Technologies to unlock this new standard for data analytics."

The NeuroBlade SPU G200 PCI-e acceleration card, announced today, is a processor solely built for data analytics, uniquely delivering consistently high throughput regardless of query complexity. The NeuroBlade system is designed to integrate into existing data center environments seamlessly. It connects into any database query engine without requiring changes to existing data, queries, or code, and can improve performance of analytics workloads such as business intelligence, data warehouses, data lakes, ETL, and more.

Customer observed benchmarks show that by using NeuroBlade, organizations can reduce their compute, software, and power costs by 3-5 times while also increasing their performance by 10-100x depending on the workload. McKinsey research shows that spending on data-related costs increased by nearly 50% for the 2019 to 2021 period compared with 2016 to 2018. Spending on data architecture comprises up to 15% of total IT spend, signifying its importance to the analytical value chain. In today’s economic climate, NeuroBlade’s approach can have a direct impact on the spend required to keep up with the pace of data growth and user demand.

NeuroBlade will host booth 1222 at Dell Technologies World in Las Vegas from May 22 to 25, where its products will be on display, and members of its team will be available for further discussion.

About NeuroBlade

NeuroBlade is reinventing infrastructure for data analytics by setting a new standard for query processing speed and scale. Founded in 2018 and led by veterans of the systems, storage, and data analytics industries, NeuroBlade is rethinking processor design with its proven Compute For Analytics approach, built to maximize throughput at petabyte-scale so that queries can run multiple orders of magnitude faster. NeuroBlade is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, and Palo Alto, California, with operations in Taipei, Taiwan, and New York City. To learn more, visit www.neuroblade.com.