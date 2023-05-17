ServiceNow and the National Hockey League Announce Multiyear North American Partnership

LAS VEGAS & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knowledge 2023-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone and the National Hockey League today announced a multiyear North American partnership. As an Official NHL Partner, ServiceNow will enhance game day operations, streamline employee productivity, and support new connected fan experiences.

“ServiceNow helps fundamentally change the way organizations operate—including one of the largest, most successful sports leagues in the world,” said Bill McDermott, chairman and chief executive officer at ServiceNow. “Under Commissioner Bettman, the NHL has embraced this potential wholeheartedly. Our collaboration marks the most in-depth transformation of a sports league through ServiceNow to-date—and it’s only just beginning. We’re looking forward to helping the NHL take the next step toward improving workflow processes.”

“As we grow our technology and innovation efforts to further enhance our game and our game experience, we’re thrilled to partner with ServiceNow,” said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. “This partnership will enable us to improve the NHL’s digital workflow efforts so we can optimize game-day operations in every arena and continue engaging our fans in new and innovative ways. The Now Platform will, with great efficiency, streamline productivity and support new, connected fan experiences.”

ServiceNow is helping to digitally transform the NHL across three focus areas:

Transforming game day operations: The NHL will bring operations for all of its games across all 32 arenas in North America onto the Now Platform to improve efficiency and streamline the process of managing resources. Using ServiceNow’s Technology Workflows solutions, most digital tasks, including personnel scheduling, status reports, infrastructure issue management, hardware management, and asset management will now be centralized onto a single platform to reduce complexity. Every NHL game will leverage the Now platform through the use of ServiceNow’s mobile application, a custom portal, and dashboards, to manage and provide visibility for game day technical setup and operations.

Streamlining NHL employee productivity: Through ServiceNow's employee experience, IT Service Management and low-code solutions, employees can access a single, simple system of engagement to handle critical back-office tasks, including onboarding, training, requesting IT and HR resources, facility management, visitor management, and benefits. League employees will be able to create custom applications to automate day-to-day activities, and by simplifying common processes through the Now Platform, the NHL will free up time for employees to improve workflow productivity.

Supporting a connected fan experience: ServiceNow will work with other members of the NHL's partner ecosystem to connect the League's various digital workflows onto one cohesive platform. By ensuring a more reliable and productive workflow, ServiceNow will help enable the NHL and its digital partners to provide a better-connected fan experience.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud‑based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNow™. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL®), founded in 1917, consists of 32 Member Clubs. Each team roster reflects the League’s international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup®. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 191 million followers - league, team and player accounts combined - across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 160 countries and territories through its rightsholders including ESPN, WBD Sports and NHL Network in the U.S.; Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada; Viaplay in the Nordics, Baltics, and Poland; YLE in Finland; Nova in Czech Republic and Slovakia; Sky Sports and ProSieben in Germany; MySports in Switzerland; and CCTV5+ in China; and reaches fans worldwide with games available to stream in every country. Fans are engaged across the League’s digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL® App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League’s inception, powered by SAP. NHL Original Productions and NHL Studios produce compelling original programming featuring unprecedented access to players, coaches and League and team personnel for distribution across the NHL’s social and digital platforms.

The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities using the sport of hockey to celebrate fans of every race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, and socio-economic status. The NHL’s Hockey Is For Everyone™ initiative reinforces that the official policy of the sport is one of inclusion on the ice, in locker rooms, boardrooms and stands. The NHL is expanding access and opportunity for people of all backgrounds and abilities to play hockey, fostering more inclusive environments and growing the game through a greater diversity of participants. To date, the NHL has invested more than $100 million in youth hockey and grassroots programs, with a commitment to invest an additional $5 million for diversity and inclusion programs over the next year.

