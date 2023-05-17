Arteria AI Partners With Compliance Systems to Provide Enhanced Digital Documentation Processes For Community Banks and Credit Unions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arteria AI, an award-winning global leader in enterprise digital documentation infrastructure, today announced its strategic partnership with Compliance Systems, the financial industry’s leading provider of dynamic compliance documentation, to introduce an integrated solution to address the needs for better documentation processes for today’s community financial institutions. With this partnership, the same cutting-edge technology that has been so transformational for the industry’s largest banks will now be accessible to community banks and credit unions, regardless of asset class.

This new integrated joint solution will leverage aspects from both the Compliance Systems and Arteria technology platforms to provide customers with streamlined, compliant digital documentation in a single solution giving them enhanced collaboration, workflow and data capabilities while driving efficiency and operationalizing the data within their documents.

With decades of experience serving banks and credit unions of all sizes and backgrounds, Compliance Systems is trusted by hundreds of institutions across the U.S. to help them meet their documentation compliance and legal needs while mitigating risk and redundancies. Built by technologists, scientists, lawyers and financial services experts, Arteria AI’s platform has been deployed at some of the largest, top-ranked financial institutions around the world, focused on accelerating documentation and data processes to deliver fast and accurate documentation experiences to customers, while lowering the cost and risk of doing business. Together, the two leading fintech companies bring an innovative product built and tested for the largest and most innovative institutions to the broader banking market.

“Partnering with Arteria AI in this capacity will provide institutions the ability to leverage Compliance Systems’ compliant transaction content in a fully contained software ecosystem throughout the negotiation process with debtors and their counsel,” said Chris Appie, President of Compliance Systems. “This is particularly important and valuable to commercial lenders. Further, the partnership and combined integration solves for a big void in the marketplace and that is the ability to negotiate content and preserve the integrity of the underlying compliance warranty and this luxury does not exist elsewhere in the market.”

“We are excited to partner with Compliance Systems to offer this transformational solution and address today’s documentation challenges and needs,” said Shelby Austin, Co-founder and CEO of Arteria AI. “For community financial institutions, so many critical business activities are driven by documents and the data within them, but often the most powerful solutions have been out of reach. With this new offering, we can help community banks and credit unions level the playing field with fast, intelligent document processing capabilities that streamline operations and reduce inefficiencies, giving better insights and enhancing both compliance and the documentation experience.”

About Compliance Systems

Compliance Systems is the financial industry’s leading provider of digital and dynamic compliance content. Its technology enables deposit, IRA, and loan transactions with configurable content that supports business flexibility and operational efficiency. With more than 30 years of experience with financial documentation, Compliance Systems supports more than 1,800 banks and credit unions. For more information, please visit www.compliancesystems.com.

About Arteria AI

Powered by data, Arteria AI is trusted by the world’s largest banks to transform client document processes at enterprise scale – working smarter and faster to maximize revenue and save time and cost. Arteria AI's client documentation solution removes the need for legacy manual processes by structuring data during the documentation lifecycle to speed up decision-making processes for all stakeholders with a highly intuitive front-end.

Built by subject matter experts, data scientists and technologists, Arteria AI's solution unleashes the power of data to help global, regulated financial institutions solve client document complexity at scale. Adopting an innovative data-first approach, our AI-powered enterprise-ready solution takes the friction out of the paper trail.