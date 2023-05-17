Vanguard Renewables Announces CFE Seafoods Joins the Farm Powered Sustainability Heroes Program

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vanguard Renewables is proud to announce that CFE Seafoods, located in Auburndale, MA, is the latest New England food and beverage manufacturer to join the Farm Powered Sustainability Heroes Program (FPSH). The program aims to collaborate on eliminating food waste from landfills by recycling it into renewable energy on regional dairy farms via Farm Powered® anaerobic digestion. CFE Seafoods joins New England Natural Bakers, Fancypants Baking Co., and Sloop Brewing Co. in a shared mission to redirect food waste, fight climate change, and help to support dairy farmers across the region.

“We are thrilled to have CFE Seafoods join our Farm Powered Sustainability Heroes program,” stated Neil H. Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Vanguard Renewables. “With a long history of providing grocers and some of the top restaurants around the world with Saltfish, they are committed to the environment and community throughout their business verticals and are a great addition to our Farm Powered movement.”

For more than 50 years, CFE Seafoods has met the discriminating needs — and tastes — of some of the top restauranteurs and seafood grocers in the world. From salting cod following the traditional dry-salting technique to grilled salmon on cedar planks, their long seafaring heritage is a part of every seafood product they offer.

“As a leader in the salted fish industry we believe in sustainability at every level – from how we source our products to our manufacturing process,” stated Justin McAloon, Director of Operations and Compliance, CFE Seafoods. “Joining the Farm Powered Sustainability Heroes Program is a natural extension of our company’s sustainability goals and we look forward to working with our peers in the food and beverage industry to do our part to help mitigate the climate crisis.”

CFE Seafoods credits their employees, the majority of whom have been with the company for more than 20 years, with their success. Each is deeply committed to fulfilling the Company’s mission to provide the industry’s highest quality salted fish products, along with outstanding customer service.

The FPSH program, launched in 2022, is a regional chapter of the Farm Powered Strategic Alliance (FPSA) for regional and single-location food and beverage manufacturers throughout New England who are dedicated to repurposing food and beverage waste into renewable energy. It is a pre-competitive collaboration to share best practices to the benefit of the environment. The FPSA was launched in 2020 with Vanguard Renewables, Dairy Farmers of America, Starbucks, and Unilever as founding partners. It has now grown to include more than 15 large food and beverage manufacturers.

Vanguard Renewables is dedicated to ensuring that all businesses in the food and beverage industry, regardless of size, can be a part of the Farm Powered movement to mitigate climate change.

About Vanguard Renewables

Vanguard Renewables, based in Weston, Massachusetts, is a national leader in developing food and dairy waste-to-renewable energy projects. The Company owns and operates on-farm anaerobic digester facilities in the northeast and currently operates manure-only digesters in the south and west for Dominion Energy. Vanguard Renewables plans to expand nationwide to more than 150 anaerobic digestion facilities by 2026. Vanguard Renewables is committed to advancing decarbonization by reducing greenhouse gas emissions from farms and food waste, generating renewable energy, and supporting regenerative agriculture on partner farms via Farm Powered® anaerobic digestion. Vanguard Renewables is a portfolio company of BlackRock Real Assets. To learn more visit www.vanguardrenewables.com

About CFE Seafoods

For the past 50 years, CFE Seafoods have met the discriminating needs — and tastes — of some of the top restauranteurs and seafood grocers in the world. From salting cod following the traditional dry-salting technique to grilled salmon on cedar planks, our long seafaring heritage is a part of every seafood product they offer. The company has expanded its offerings from the original Gaspé Cured™ Cod, they now offer three other popular brands: Cristobal® Salted Cod and Salted Pollock, Buena Ventura® Salted Pollock, BacalaRico® Salted Pollock, and Good Neighbor Seafood Co.®.