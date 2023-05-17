Stackline reveals its Ratings and Reviews product, which leverages generative AI and enables brands to automate, collect, and syndicate authentic customer reviews across the largest retailers

Introducing Ratings and Reviews, a revolutionary product connecting brands with verified shoppers to automate and scale reviews across the largest online and brick-and-mortar retailers.

Introducing Ratings and Reviews, a revolutionary product connecting brands with verified shoppers to automate and scale reviews across the largest online and brick-and-mortar retailers.

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stackline, the leader in full funnel connected commerce, announces the release of its Ratings and Reviews product today. The first of its kind, this new solution connects brands and manufacturers with their verified shoppers and leverages generative AI to scale reviews across every major retailer. Part of the Shopper OS suite of solutions, Ratings and Reviews accelerates brand-to-customer connection, turning customers into advocates.

Authentic reviews are a critical component of the retail industry, with 74% of shoppers referring to them before a purchase. Brands that boost reviews significantly drive measurable gains in organic search and higher conversion rates. Stackline's product eliminates the obstacle that major retailers have created, granting brands and manufacturers direct access to shoppers and enabling them to collect and syndicate reviews across retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and social media platforms.

Stackline’s Ratings and Reviews product has four main components:

Shopper access – Brands are immediately connected to verified shoppers, providing instant access to order histories across the largest online and brick-and-mortar retailers.

Automated requests – Brands can pinpoint and send automated review requests to shoppers who have purchased products and are satisfied, making it quick and easy for brands to start receiving more – and better – reviews.

AI-powered writing assistants – Stackline leverages generative AI to turn mundane reviews into vibrant user generated content. Shoppers can easily, quickly, and most importantly, enjoyably write and submit reviews while brands own and can store the review content.

Scalable syndication – The tool extends customer reviews across all major retailers, DTC sites, and social platforms. This constant flow of high-volume reviews drives measurable gains in organic search and higher conversion rates.

Stackline’s CEO, Michael Lagoni, said, " Ratings and reviews play a crucial role in helping consumers make informed decisions, sharing their opinions, and increasing transparency between companies and consumers. For brands to enable honest feedback, they need to move towards a two-way dialogue with their best customers. Our goal is to help brands evolve their customer relationships from transactional to transformational."

Learn more about Ratings and Reviews.

About Stackline

On a mission to fuel the future of commerce by bringing brands and customers closer together, Stackline is the first full funnel connected commerce platform for the world's most innovative brands. Business leaders, product innovators, performance marketers, and financial firms trust Stackline as the single source of commerce truth. Stackline's market insights, revenue metrics, behavioral data, and autonomous functionality create the actions that determine success or failure.

Founded in 2014 in Seattle, Stackline employs over 250 connected commerce professionals creating value for 7,000 global brands.

For additional information visit www.stackline.com or contact media@stackline.com