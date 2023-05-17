DFD Partners Partners with AdvisorHub to Expand Advisor Access, Marketing Opportunities

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DFD Partners, a data-driven tech platform and marketplace that connects unique, diverse and differentiated asset managers with a product fit to allocators and advisors with a product need, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with AdvisorHub. The partnership will provide members and followers of both organizations enhanced exposure and discounted access to a full suite of tools and information to further scale their business.

AdvisorHub is an online media outlet that prioritizes news, products and services and relevant data related to the financial advisor industry. Through its partnership with DFD Partners, DFD’s strategic partners will receive discounted distribution from AdvisorHub publications, services and consulting while AdvisorHub members will have complimentary access to DFD’s platform and their asset manager partners will receive 10% off DFD services.

“AdvisorHub and DFD Partners’ new partnership works to marry the essential building blocks advisors can use to grow their practice,” said AdvisorHub CEO and publisher, Tony Sirianni. “We look forward to helping advisors gain more access to information and education paired with technological networking and data resources, ultimately helping both organizations continue in their missions to provide the advisor community with the services and information they need to stay competitive and transform the industry.”

As part of its growth strategy, DFD Partners assists its strategic partners through marketing initiatives that AdvisorHub will now help support. DFD Partners is dedicated to providing a tech-enabled platform for asset managers who don’t have the tools and resources to effectively scale, and was founded on the premise that diversity in gender, background, generation and asset class drives inclusion.

“We are energized by the work the AdvisorHub team does to share important news and updates with the financial advisor industry, and are excited to provide our strategic partners with access to the breadth and depth of their marketing, distribution and communication services,” said Devon Drew, CEO and CIO of DFD Partners. “By providing discounted and complimentary avenues to both platforms, we can help encourage industry democratization and pursue a more connected and educated advisor community.”

About DFD Partners

DFD Partners is a SaaS platform and marketplace, which leverages data and AI to support asset managers who are looking for tech enables, cost-effective scale.

About AdvisorHub

AdvisorHub expands upon traditional trade industry coverage. In addition to investigative journalism and sophisticated commentary on the wealth management industry, we provide recruiting deals and compensation information crucial to advisors’ practices and careers.

Led by a former advisor, CEO, and thought leader — Tony Sirianni — AdvisorHub produces content that is of great value to its coveted, loyal audience. AdvisorHub consistently breaks national news stories that are subsequently covered by the nation’s leading news organizations such as The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Barron’s and Reuters.